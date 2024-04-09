In recent weeks, rumors surrounding Intel's new generation graphics cards have multiplied. Although the American giant has not yet given information on the announcement and launch of the new GPUs, insiders close to the company have leaked a rather credible launch window. Graphics cards Intel Battlemage Xe2 they could appear on the market by the end of 2024, just in time for the Christmas shopping session.

Black Friday goal

Intel's Arc GPUs

The latest rumors emerged on the sidelines of the Embedded World 2024 event, by some representatives present at the fair: according to insiders, the next generation of Intel Battlemage Xe2 GPUs could arrive by the end of 2024 and more precisely, Intel is aiming for Black Friday which this year will take place on November 29th.

If this news is confirmed, Intel could therefore present the next lineup of graphics cards around the beginning of November, about two years after the launch of the Intel Arc A770.

In recent weeks, the existence of at least two new generation chips has been confirmed: BMG-10 and BMG-21. The first GPU will be intended for high-end solutions, while the second will be aimed at the mid-range. Both chips will enter the Xe2-HPG line of dedicated graphics cards, along with Lunar Lake processors that will integrate the Xe2-LPG iGPU with the same Battlemage architecture.