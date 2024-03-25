The new Intel-branded Battlemage architecture should appear on the market during 2024, in the Xe2-HPG variants intended for dedicated video cards and Xe2-LPG for the cards integrated in the next Lunar Lake processors. GPUs Intel Xe2-HPG they seem to have made their appearance on the SiSoftware Sandra database, showing off some rather interesting technical specifications.

Two GPUs with 20 and 24 cores

The characteristics of the first version of the alleged Intel Xe2-HPG GPUs

The Intel Xe2-HPG GPU they were discovered by the X (former Twitter) user @miktdt and are showing off 20 and 24 cores respectively, with 160 and 192 Vector Engines for a total of 2560 and 3072 ALUs. Both chips are equipped with 8 MB of L2 cache and 12GB VRAM. The database also reveals a premature clock of 1.8 GHz: if it were truly the new Battlemage GPUs this data could reach above 2 GHz.

In terms of performance, the alleged Intel Battlemage Xe2-LPG GPUs scored 7231 Mpix/s and 6030.66 Mpix/s respectively. For reference, the Arc A770 reaches an average of 11,058 Mpix/s, while the Arc A750 reaches 9927 Mpix/s. Once again, it is too early to have numbers that represent the real capabilities of the new GPUs and in the final version performance could increase. Finally, it should be underlined that the A770 is equipped with 32 Xe-cores, while the A750 stops at 28.

The characteristics of the second version of the alleged Intel Xe2-HPG GPUs

