In the frame of the We Make Future in Rimini, Intel held an event dedicated to its “Responsible AI”, : Walter will be on the central stage of the event on Friday at 16:30 for a meeting dedicated to “Responsible AI”, the strategy of company designed to leverage its place in the AI ​​value chain to drive significant advances and scale efforts at scale. Among the topics covered on stage by Walter Riviera, AI Technical Lead EMEA of Intel, a demo of the FakeCatcher technology, the platform for the real-time detection of deepfakes developed by Intel. Talking about it with AdnKronos, Riviera explains the company’s vision on generative AI: “Artificial intelligence for Intel is a top priority, not only from a technological point of view: AI brings with it an undeniable charm, but not so much to forget that it must be used responsibly.We are among the first companies that, in addition to providing a very rich portfolio of hardware and software to implement this type of technology, provide the tools to ensure that they are used in the best possible way without harming people. Responsible AI is one of the first to have started an initiative in this sense, which involves various efforts: one of which is the fake catcher, which is nothing more than a tool based on artificial intelligence that asks the question of what is there what makes us human. Basically, what makes us real.”

“Blood circulation creates micro color variations on our skin and complexion, and this is already an important discriminating factor, which no artificial intelligence or deep fake can currently replicate. The second aspect is that many synthetic and AI-generated videos artificial contain relationships, such as that between the two eyeballs, which are not constant as they should be. We have taught a machine to observe these aspects in order to identify synthetic contents. It is not the only effort for Responsible AI, we’ve also introduced guidelines that help us care about how, not just what, is done in terms of AI development,” continues Riviera. “In reality, we are led to believe that a technology like deep fake only brings negative aspects with it. But let’s think about how useful it can be, for example, to visually reconstruct a crime scene and carry out investigations. It is important that these technologies are developed, but at the same time do not produce deceptive content that can make people believe what does not exist.Or think of an Antimafia collaborator who must remain anonymous: with a deepfake controlled by artificial intelligence, his appearance can be modified simultaneously on all the images and videos present on the Net that portray it, anonymizing it without hiding it”. Will artificial intelligence save the world or destroy humanity? “Thinking in alarmist or too enthusiastic terms is dangerous. We need a lot, a lot, awareness. We at Intel are taking advantage of every opportunity we have to educate, to talk. We have started a program called AI for Youth with which we want to educate the new generations, we involve high schools, not just universities, precisely to make tomorrow’s adults ready for coexistence with artificial intelligence, which will be part of everyday life”, concludes Riviera.