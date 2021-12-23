Intel Arc Alchemist could revive the video card market, with CES 2022 finally lifting the veil on price, performance and release date. This third competitor, in addition to AMD and Nvidia, is configured as a bitter rival in the years to come and given the difficulty in finding GPUs of the usual duopoly, Intel could immediately occupy a good slice of the market.

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The approach to CES also implies the arrival of the first leaks on actual performance, with a new benchmark leaked directly from Twitter, via the user Tum_Apisak. The alleged test was carried out through Ashes of Singularity at 1080p, which is not the practice in these cases since the data load is also managed by the CPU.

The test configuration, in fact, provides an i9-12900K and 32 GB of RAM, but the results still seem in line with what was estimated. It is not known which version of the GPU was tested, but given the numbers, we should be in the field of an RTX 3070 or RTX 3080. So, we take everything with due caution, but as stated by Intel itself, the performance should not be far behind. from Nvidia GPUs.

Source: pcgamer.com