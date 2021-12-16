The new competitor of AMD and Nvidia, in the intricate world of video cards, is on its way. Intel, with the new ones Arc Alchemist immediately aims to give a hard time especially to the RTX series, trying to keep prices as competitive as possible. Intel is expected to show the complete lineup at CES 2022 but a new driver released by the parent company may have unveiled the entire Arc family in advance:

Intel Arc A380 Graphics Family

Intel Arc A350 Graphics Family

Intel Arc A370M Graphics Family

Intel Arc A350M Graphics Family

Intel Iris Xe A200M Graphics Family

It would seem that the “deep throat” that has leaked the range, has obtained it directly from the SYS files of the aforementioned driver, showing a list divided by price range and performance. All these doubts will disappear in a few weeks, when the first high-end cards on the market arrive. Intel Arc Alchemists boast some interesting technologies such asXeSS (Xe Super Sampling) with very similar operation to Nvidia’s DLSS.

Source: videocardz.com