The Consumer Electronics Show 2022 is now very close and big news are expected from all competitors, from Nvidia, AMD and above all Intel, which after catching up on the CPU front is ready to officially give battle also on the Video Cards front, with its new ones Arc Alchemist.

At CES 2022 we will therefore see the new GPUs accompanied by a lot of information, benchmark, price and launch date. Yes but when? It is already practically certain that the release of Arc Alchemist will not take place in January, as predicted by many rumors in recent months, probably moving towards March, attacking the market with two mid-range video cards.

In fact, as it happened for AMD, Intel also seems to follow the same track, entering the most complex part of the market with a 16 GB VRAM model from 512 euros, to clash directly with RTX 3070 and a model from 12, to 389 euros, aiming for the 3060. The arrival of Intel Arc Alchemist will totally change the approach to purchasing, with a third competitor that in some way will also lower the prices of the competition.

Source: ithome.com