After a lot of chatter, the new one is finally unveiled Intel video cardof Serie A. Let’s talk about the field of Nvidia RTX 3070 approximately, but with 16GB of VRam available, and will arrive this summer accompanied by XeSSthe proprietary upscaling technology.

The video card looks very classic, with two fans on the same level and with a thickness that should only occupy two slots. We speak clearly of what we could define as “founders edition”, proposed in a limited edition and which will be accompanied by various third-party versions that will change its shape and potential.

As for XeSS, it is already supported by twenty games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Grid Legends and Death Stranding Director’s Cut and aims to become a direct rival of Nvidia DLSS and the new version of AMD FSR. The first opinions seem very positive but they will be the first official benchmarks to tell us if Intel has taken the right path. Let’s not forget that shortly after these video cards, it will be the turn of Nvidia’s 4000 series and probably the new AMDs.

Source: PCGamer