The US chip maker Intel recently published what he described as an annual letter to suppliers, dated December, according to what it was “It must be ensured that its supply chain did not use labor or procure goods or services from the Xinjiang region”, following the restrictions imposed by “More governments”.

The United States has accused China of widespread human rights violations in Xinjiang, home to the country’s predominantly Muslim Uyghurs, including forced labor. But Beijing has repeatedly denied the claims.

The letter from Intel, on the company’s website and in several languages, sparked criticism in China from the state and social media, with calls for a boycott. In a Chinese-language statement Thursday on its official WeChat and Weibo accounts, Intel said its commitment to avoid supply chains from Xinjiang was an expression of U.S. law compliance, rather than a statement of its position on the question.

“We apologize for the problems caused to our respected Chinese customers, partners and the public. Intel is committed to becoming a trusted technology partner and accelerating joint development with China, ”said Intel.

Intel did not immediately respond to press requests for comment, taking time for hide the hand that threw the stone. Other large multinationals have come under pressure for their goals of complying with sanctions related to Xinjiang while continuing to operate in China, a huge market and supply base.

Intel framed by a foreign policy mistake

On Twitter-like Weibo in China, singer Karry Wang said he would no longer work as a brand ambassador for Intel, adding in a statement that “National interests surpass everything”.

Many Weibo users have mocked Intel’s apology as a attempt to protect sales in China, with a user saying “A mistake is a mistake! Withdraw the declaration on Xinjiang! “The hashtag “Are Intel’s apologies sincere?” was trending on Weibo on Thursday afternoon.

Intel, which has 10,000 employees in China, said in its apology “Respect the sensitivity of the problem in China”. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that “The Xinjiang forced labor charges are lies invented by US anti-Chinese forces” aimed at destabilizing China and hindering its development.

“We take note of the declaration and we hope that the company concerned respects the facts and distinguishes good from evil”Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a daily briefing in Beijing.

Intel’s presence in China includes assembly and test sites in Shanghai and Chengdu. In July, Swedish fashion retailer H&M reported a 23% drop in local currency sales in China for the March-May quarter. after expressing concern for human rights in Xinjiang.

One wonders whether US restrictive policies are really aimed at a distraction from the bigger problem, the incompetence demonstrated during this silicon crisis, which is literally weakening the US market. Certainly the fault cannot lie with the Chinese companies that already in September 2020 took measures to guarantee the supply of coaxial chips.