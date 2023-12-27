The smart building that serves as Intel's headquarters in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv, in December 2019. AMIR COHEN (REUTERS)

The US commitment to its own production to overcome the strategic dependence on China and other Asian countries in critical components has taken a step forward with the confirmation that Intel will invest a total of 25 billion dollars in the expansion of its microprocessor factory in Israel after obtaining $3.2 billion in incentives from the Government of that country. The confirmation occurs in the middle of the Gaza war, with no signs of ending, according to the Hebrew authorities.

The disbursement, which was announced by the Israeli Government in June and has not been confirmed by Intel until now, will be used to expand the technology company's microchip manufacturing plant in Kiryat Gat, south of Tel Aviv (and only 16 kilometers north). northeast of the Strip). The incentives amount to 12.8% of Intel's planned investment and will be satisfied over several years.

“The Kiryat Gat center expansion plan is an important part of Intel's efforts to foster a more resilient global supply chain, along with ongoing and planned manufacturing investments in Europe and the United States,” Intel said on Thursday. Tuesday through a statement. In June, the technology company announced the construction of a microprocessor manufacturing plant in Magdeburg (Eastern Germany), with a planned investment of almost 33,000 million dollars (30,000 million euros) after the Government of Berlin agreed to cover a third of the total disbursement. The expansion of the Kiryat Gat plant represents the largest investment by an international company in Israel's history, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Pioneer of semiconductors, the largest manufacturer of integrated circuits in the world, according to its turnover, is diversifying its production outside Asia, the hegemonic region in the sector, to try to recover its technological weight after being surpassed by rivals such as Nvidia and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

The Israeli government has asked Intel to have the Kiryat Gat plant operational by 2028 and maintained at least until 2035. Intel has also committed to spending 60 billion shekels ($16.6 billion) with Israeli suppliers over the next decade, creating thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The company currently employs 11,700 people in Israel and has invested more than $50 billion in that country over the past 50 years. Construction work on the expansion is already underway.

“Intel has decided to approve an unprecedented investment of $25 billion and establish its new factory right here, in Israel,” the Israeli Finance Minister, the far-right Bezalel Smotrich, wrote on the social network X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday. “This investment promises to foster high-quality employment opportunities with high productivity in remote areas and will contribute significantly to the growth of the Israeli economy,” he added. Although the agreement between Intel and Israel has been known since June, the confirmation of the project is a relief for the pessimism that is projected on the Israeli economy, with a predicted contraction of 2% due to the diversion of human resources to the war in Gaza – sectors technological and start ups have been especially drained by military mobilization – as well as by lost jobs. According to a report by the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies, around 20% of the Israeli workforce was missing from the labor market in October, compared to 3% before the start of the offensive on the Strip.

Intel maintains that the Kiryat Gat plant expansion plan will help strengthen its ability to source materials and microchips around the world. The company is investing heavily to reaffirm its position as a leader in the semiconductor industry and make supply chains more resilient in the face of rising geopolitical tensions, as demonstrated by the Red Sea crisis caused by the Gaza war. In 2022, the technology company announced that it would invest $20 billion in the construction of two new chip manufacturing plants in Arizona, as well as up to $90 billion in new European factories, the most important of which is Magdeburg.

