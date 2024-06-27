During the Six Five Summit, Intel strengthened its “AI Everywhere” strategy, highlighting its strategy to support businesses and organizations of all sizes in maximizing the benefits of artificial intelligence. The event, aimed at companies in the global technology ecosystem, saw the participation of Intel’s top international executives, who illustrated the company’s significant progress in various fields: from AI PCs to data centers, from edge computing to foundries , up to environmental sustainability.

One of the biggest highlights was the announcement of the launch of new processors codenamed “Lunar Lake,” scheduled for Q3 2024. These advanced processors will power more than 80 new AI PC models from more than 20 manufacturers. The “Lunar Lake” platform promises 40% higher energy efficiency and three times better AI performance than the previous generation. The computing capacity of the Neural Processing Unit (NPU) will reach up to 48 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), while the GPU will offer over 60 TOPS, bringing the entire platform to exceed 100 TOPS.

An AI PC is a personal computer equipped with a CPU, a GPU, and an NPU, each with specific AI acceleration capabilities. The NPU is a specialized accelerator that manages AI and machine learning tasks directly on the PC, without the need to send data to the cloud. While the GPU and CPU can also handle these workloads, the NPU is particularly efficient at AI calculations, consuming little power and revolutionizing the way PCs operate.

During the Six Five Summit, Intel executives then highlighted the company’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations and products. The improved energy efficiency of the “Lunar Lake” platform is a tangible example of this, highlighting how Intel is working towards a greener and more sustainable future. With the success of Intel Core Ultra processors and the imminent arrival of “Lunar Lake,” Intel plans to ship over 40 million AI PC processors by the end of 2024.