On the occasion of Fuorisalone 2023, the kermesse of events that this year will take place in Milan from 17 to 23 April, Intel has organized the exhibition Il Design nei Videogame, curated by Video Games Party (VGP). The exhibition will be open to the public from 10.00 to 20.00 at Spazio Filippetti, in viale Angelo Filippetti 41, in the Porta Romana district, and includes a showcase dedicated to gaming and creators, with a schedule of workshops, seminars, interviews and meetings with professionals of the gaming world. The exhibition will shine the spotlight on some key moments in the history of gaming, to celebrate the work of women who have revolutionized the sector, such as Carol Shaw, an electrical and computer engineer, one of the first women ever to develop video games; Sheri Graner Gray, game developer and author of Gender Inclusive Game Design-Expanding the Market, the first book that breaks the preconception of male exclusivity in the use of the videogame medium; Roberta Williams, author of titles such as Mystery House and King’s Quest; Jina Ishiwatari Tsukahara, game designer who, just graduated, works on one of the most famous games ever: Sonic The Hedgehog; Brenda Romero, awarded a BAFTA for her contribution to the games industry. Since 2015 she has been the head of Romero Games, a software house that she founded together with her husband John Romero. In 2020, her newest game, Empire of Sin, is released; Amy Hennig, whose long career began in the 80s and led her to develop titles such as Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver and to script the Uncharted saga.

The video games representative of the designers’ work will be exhibited in the atrium of Spazio Filippetti, shown and framed inside The Frame Samsung TV in Art Mode. Parallel to the exhibition, there will be a showroom where visitors will be able to discover and play with the best laptop PCs for contemporary gamers and creators, test themselves on a virtual tennis court offered by the Italian software house AnotheReality, just as Italian are SiComputer, which in collaboration with Res-Tech will bring from the Misano World Circuit a driving simulator created for racing drivers, and Twinkly, which will illuminate the area. As part of the event, there will be a schedule of meetings, seminars and interviews on the subject of videogame design and planning, with a special focus on the point of view of women and on diversity & inclusion in the sector. As well as testimonials and exchanges of views with content creators, game designers and professional eSports players. The program includes interventions, among others by Dallara, Cristina Nava, and the content creators Ckibe and Kafkanya. Additionally, the Digital Bros Game Academy will offer three classes on game design. All open to the public with free admission. At this link you can find information about program in detail.