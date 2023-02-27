Intel announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona a range of products and solutions that aim to complete the virtualization of networks globally, from the core to the RAN (radio access network) to the edge of networks, in a transition from fixed function hardware to programmable software-defined platforms. The goal is to make networks more agile while reducing complexity and cost. “Intel powers the world’s cloud, networks, and enterprises by providing a single view of where to place computing and acceleration across the cloud-to-edge continuum, and by helping our customers scale their systems to meet the needs of end users,” said Sachin Katti, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Group. “The enhancements we have made to our 4th generation Intel Xeon platforms to double vRAN performance while remaining within the same power envelope, to nearly double the range of the core 5G UPF and to accelerate the deployment of a broad range of enterprise network, security, and edge services, makes Intel the ideal platform for customers they want to modernize and profit from their future networks now.”

According to Intel, increasingly rapid virtualization of RANs enables communications service providers (CoSPs) to meet future requirements while improving energy efficiency and reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). With support from companies such as Advantech, Capgemini, Canonical, Dell Technologies, Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mavenir, Quanta Cloud Technology, Rakuten Mobile, Red Hat, SuperMicro, Telefonica, Verizon, VMware, Vodafone and Wind River, among others, Intel unveiled 4th generation Xeon processors with Intel vRAN Boost. By fully integrating vRAN acceleration into the Intel Xeon system-on-chip (SoC) and eliminating the need for an external accelerator card, Intel offers twice the capacity of previous generation processors at the same power consumption and up to an additional 20 % energy savings thanks to integrated acceleration. Intel predicts that 4th Generation Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost will match or better the performance per Watt of the best Layer 1 SoC accelerator cards on the market today, while delivering the benefits of virtualized software-defined networking.

On the networking side, Intel is moving toward cloud-native, service-based architectures with open solutions to improve performance, TCO, energy efficiency, security, and lack of visibility into the networking stack. Intel’s hardware and software solutions will enable core 5G networks to work more effectively and efficiently to strike a balance between business and customer needs for energy efficiency, performance and latency. To further assist operators in modernizing their networks by reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO) of the 5G core, 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors achieved 1 Tbps performance for the User Plane Function for the first time ( UPF) 5G within a single server with two sockets, which was further verified by Samsung. In addition, the new Intel Infrastructure Power Manager reference software for 5G Core dynamically analyzes server run-time consumption as a function of data traffic without compromising performance parameters such as throughput, latency and packet loss.

Together with partners Broadpeak, China Mobile, Cloudsky, Thundersoft and ZTE, it unveiled the Intel Converged Edge Media Platform, which provides multiple video services through a shared mutlitenant architecture and uses cloud-native scalability to meet ever-changing demands. Video services, such as content delivery networks (CDNs), cloud gaming, mixed reality, and 3D renderings can be delivered in a single cloud-native environment backed by applications with CPU and GPU accelerators. Operators no longer need to invest in dedicated resources for services that may never launch, instead they can start with a generic architecture and leverage cloud-native scalability to change or scale services as their needs change. Alongside the integration of network acceleration already featured in 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, Intel is extending its Agilex 7 FPGAs and N5X eASIC devices for cloud, communications, and embedded applications. Transition from 200G to 400G networks to begin in 2023 for cloud service providers (CSPs), with communications service providers (CoSPs) following in 2024, and Intel Agilex 7 FPGA AGI 041 devices to enable 400G acceleration infrastructure solutions new generation.