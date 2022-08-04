In addition to becoming independent from Russian oil and gas, Europe has also run for cover to become independent also on semiconductors, almost entirely manufactured in Asia. New investments have therefore been made in this sense with the CHIPS Actsuitable for the production of these elements in our territory.

According to Reuters sources, theItaly it would already be at the forefront, with an agreement signed between our country and the giant Intel, just for making chips. There is talk of an investment of 5 billion euros, which will allow the US house to open centers in the area.

According to the sources, the most probable locations should be in Piedmont and northern Veneto even if Sicily, Lombardy and Puglia have also been taken into consideration. But that’s not all because in the meantime deals are also being sought with STMicroelectronics, Taiwanese chip makers MEMC Electronic Materials, TSMC and Israel’s Tower Semiconductor, which Intel bought earlier this year.

Source: Gadgets 360