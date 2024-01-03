Intel has announced the creation of Articul8 AI, a new company formed through collaboration with investment group DigitalBridge. Articul8 AI offers a generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform that enables enterprises to keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter, with the choice of on-premise cloud or hybrid. The new company, led by former Intel executive Arun Subramaniyan, has received financial backing from DigitalBridge and other companies, including Zain Group. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger expressed his excitement about the launch of Articul8 AI, stating that “Intel aims to accelerate AI everywhere” and that “Articul8 AI is an example of how we are bringing our vision to life.” DigitalBridge CEO Marc Ganzi also praised the project, arguing that “GenAI is a driving force for digital infrastructure” and that “Articul8 AI's platform is already enabling enterprises to unlock the value of first-party data.”

However, research conducted by an Intel subsidiary highlighted the difficulties many organizations face in adopting GenAI technology, due to the challenges of rolling out large language models. These models, such as GPT-3 or BERT, are capable of generating coherent and persuasive texts, but require a large amount of data, computing power and energy resources, as well as presenting ethical and legal risks. n total, only 10 percent of the 430 technology professionals surveyed said they would launch a GenAI setup in 2023, while 40 percent said they had no plans to do so. However, 50 percent expressed interest in the technology and 30 percent said they needed it for their business. The research also highlighted GenAI's main application areas, including content generation, personalization, conversation, translation and synthesis.