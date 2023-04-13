Intel Foundry Services (IFS) and Arm have announced a multigenerational agreement to enable chip designers to build low-power systems-on-chips (SoCs) based on the Intel 18A process. As part of its IDM 2.0 strategy, Intel is investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities around the world, and this collaboration will help implement a more balanced global supply chain for foundry customers designing mobile SoCs on Arm-based CPU cores. The collaboration will initially focus on mobile SoC designs, but will allow for potential expansion of the project into automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), data center, aerospace, and government applications. Arm customers designing their next-generation mobile SoCs will take advantage of advanced Intel 18A process technology, which offers new technologies to enhance power and performance, and IFS’s significant manufacturing capability including facilities in the United States and EU.

In recent months Intel has been investing heavily in plants in Europe: a long-term plan that will see Intel spend 88 billion to build factories across Europe, in order to free the continent from its dependence on China for the manufacture of electronic components . The first €17 billion will be used for the construction of a state-of-the-art mega-plant in Germany for the production of semiconductors, the creation of a new research and development (R&D) and design hub in France, and investments in R&D, manufacturing, foundry services and back-end stages of manufacturing in Ireland, Italy, Poland and Spain.