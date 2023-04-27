Financial analysts expect that intel you declare losses for at least $3 billion in its new financial report, expected in the next few days. If true, it would be the worst result ever for the company founded by the late Gordon Moore.

Altogether the sales of Intel are expected to be down about 20% from the previous fiscal year.

This would be the lowest point ever touched by the company, from which theoretically it can only go up. At least that’s what experts believe for the coming quarters.

Intel’s performance goes hand in hand with the PC marketwhich is expected to recover in the coming months of the year, both as a whole and for the individual components.

Intel’s problem appears to have been the same as many other hardware companies, i.e. it is suffering the natural market contraction, after the boom it had during the COVID-19 pandemic. Basically there are millions of new PCs that don’t require yet replacement parts or complete replacement. From this it is not difficult to understand the reason for the decline in sales.

Now Intel must be able to demonstrate that it can recover, betting everything on Intel 4the semiconductor manufacturing process formerly known as 7nm, avoiding delays like those experienced with 10nm technology, renamed Intel 7.