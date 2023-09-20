At the third edition of Intel Innovation, Intel presented a series of technologies to bring artificial intelligence everywhere and make it more accessible in all workloads, from the client to the edge to the network and the cloud “Artificial intelligence represents a generational watershed, ushering in a new era of global development in which computing is increasingly important in creating a better future for all,” said Pat Gelsinger, CEO of Intel. “For developers, this creates tremendous business and social impact opportunities to push the boundaries of what is possible, to find solutions to the biggest global challenges, and to improve the lives of every person on the planet.” In the developer keynote at the opening of the event, Gelsinger showed how Intel is bringing AI capabilities into its hardware products and making them accessible through open, multi-architecture software solutions. He also underlined how artificial intelligence is helping to promote “siliconomy”, “a phase of economic development made possible by the magic of silicon and software”. Today, silicon powers a $574 billion industry that in turn powers a global tech economy worth nearly $8 trillion.

The work begins by innovating semiconductor manufacturing. Intel’s five-node-in-four-year program to develop process technologies is progressing on time, Gelsinger said, with Intel 7 already in high-volume production, Intel 4 ready for production and Intel 3 expected later this year . Gelsinger also showed an Intel 20A wafer with the first test chips for Intel’s Arrow Lake processor, aimed at the client computing market in 2024. Intel 20A will be the first process node to include PowerVia, Intel’s technology for power delivery from the back of the chip, and the new gate-all-around transistor design called RibbonFET. The Intel 18A, which also leverages PowerVia and RibbonFET, is on track to reach production in the second half of 2024. Another way Intel is pushing Moore’s Law forward is new materials and packaging technologies, such as substrates of glass: a breakthrough announced by Intel this week. When introduced later this decade, glass substrates will enable the continuous scaling of transistors on a package to help meet the need for data-intensive, high-performance workloads such as artificial intelligence, and will enable the Moore’s law to remain valid well beyond 2030.

Intel also showed off a test chip package built with Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe). The next wave of Moore’s Law will come with multi-chiplet packages, Gelsinger said, and will arrive sooner if open standards can reduce the challenges of integrating intellectual properties. Created last year, the UCIe standard will allow chiplets from different vendors to work together, enabling new designs for expanding different AI workloads. This open specification is supported by more than 120 companies. The test chip brings together an Intel UCIe IP chiplet fabricated on Intel 3 and a Synopsys UCIe IP chiplet fabricated on the TSMC N3E process node. The chiplets are connected using advanced EMIB (embedded multi-die interconnect bridge) packaging technology. The demonstration highlights the commitment of TSMC, Synopsys and Intel Foundry Services to support an open standards-based chiplet ecosystem with UCIe.

Gelsinger highlighted the range of AI technologies available to developers today on Intel platforms and how that range will increase dramatically over the next year. Recent results in MLPerf AI inference performance further strengthen Intel’s commitment to addressing every stage of the AI ​​continuum, including generative AI and large language models. The results also show how the Intel Gaudi2 accelerator represents the only viable alternative on the market for artificial intelligence computing needs. Gelsinger announced that a large AI supercomputer will be based entirely on Intel Xeon processors and 4,000 Intel Gaudi2 AI hardware accelerators, with Stability AI as the primary user. Zhou Jingren, chief technology officer of Alibaba Cloud, explained how Alibaba applies fourth-generation Intel Xeon processors with built-in AI acceleration to “our generative AI and large language model, Alibaba Cloud’s Tongyi Foundation models.” Intel technology, he said, results in “noticeable improvements in response times, with an average acceleration of 3x.”

Intel also previewed the next generation of Intel Xeon processors, revealing that the fifth-generation processors will offer a combination of performance improvements and faster memory, while using the same amount of power, when they launch on December 14. Thanks to the efficiency of the E-cores, Sierra Forest, expected in the first half of 2024, will offer 2.5 times higher rack density and 2.4 times higher performance per Watt than the fourth generation Xeon and will include a version with 288 cores. Granite Rapids will shortly follow the launch of Sierra Forest and thanks to the P-cores will offer AI performance 2 to 3 times higher than the fourth generation Xeon2. Looking ahead to 2025, the next generation E-core Xeon, codenamed Clearwater Forest, will arrive on the Intel 18A process node.

“AI will radically transform, reshape and restructure the PC experience, unleashing personal productivity and creativity through the power of the cloud and PC working together,” Gelsinger said. “We are ushering in a new era of artificial intelligence in PCs.” This new experience comes with the upcoming Intel Core Ultra processors, code-named Meteor Lake, featuring Intel’s first integrated NPU (neural processing unit) for low-power AI acceleration and local inference on the PC. Gelsinger confirmed that Core Ultra will also be presented on December 14th. Core Ultra represents a turning point in Intel’s client processor roadmap: it is in fact the first client chiplet made with Foveros packaging technology. In addition to the NPU and major advances in energy efficiency thanks to Intel Process Technology 4, the new processor offers high discrete graphics performance thanks to integrated Intel Arc graphics.

Gelsinger demonstrated a number of new use cases for AI PCs, and Acer COO Jerry Kao previewed a Core Ultra-powered Acer laptop. “We co-developed with Intel teams a suite of Acer AI applications to leverage the Intel Core Ultra platform,” said Kao, “using the OpenVINO toolkit and co-developed AI libraries to bring the hardware to life.” “Future developments in AI must ensure greater access, scalability, visibility, transparency and trust across the entire ecosystem,” Gelsinger said.