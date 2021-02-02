Intel is working hard to renew its processor catalog and Alder Lake will be a prominent platform, the newest from the chip giant in many years by the change of architecture and the complete transition to the processes of 10 nanometers. If last week we saw the versions for desktop computers, today we get other equally interesting: the Intel Alder Lake-P that will be intended for laptops.

Intel presented at CES the main lines of what these CPUs will offer, its hybrid architecture in the purest style of the design philosophy proposed by ARM that is used massively in devices such as smartphones, but without announcing models, prices or expected availability by the end of the year. We also know that the platform will cover all computational segments.

Intel Alder Lake-P

The group of laptops is preferential. The sale of new desktop computers continues to plummet although many users continue to use these machines and we update it by buying all kinds of components at a good rate. But in the global market for new equipment, laptops, convertibles or 2-in-1s are in command, those that pull the PC bandwagon.

The first of the Alder Lake-P has appeared in the database of the test site Geekbench. It has 14 physical cores in a 6 + 8-core design. The first six would be Big core high-performance ‘Golden Cove’ series, while the latter would be the ‘Gracemont’ intended for less demanding computing tasks. A design that is widely used in mobiles and tablets and that can work very well in laptops, taking into account the need to conserve battery consumption and the greater energy efficiency that is assumed in this type of novel designs in PCs.

Another feature to take into account is that only the first group of cores would have enabled the hyperthreading so this CPU could handle a total of 20 threads. The maximum working frequency indicated in the test is 4.68 GHz.

The Geekbench test does not focus on the CPU itself but on the results of the graphical section. Is a Iris Xe GT2 with 96 execution units at a speed of 1.15 GHz and that gets 13,449 points. Not bad for an integrated and resembles the score of a GeForce GTX 660 Ti.

In any case, the graphics section will not be the main point of interest of these Intel Alder Lake-P, if not its novel hybrid architecture. For those needing higher performance, Intel will launch the Tiger Lake H-series, new gaming and enthusiast-grade notebook processors later this quarter. It is the high-performance variant of the 11th generation Core “Tiger-Lake” processors, “U” and “Y” series (low and ultra low voltage) released in the fall and is intended for machines where power matters more than consumption and autonomy.

The Alder Lake will be the following and truly innovative due to the comments and other last generation components such as the LPDDR5 memories and the arrival of the PCIe 5.0 interface.