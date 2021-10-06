After all, we all knew a little bit that this moment would come. Finally, after numerous and incessant indiscretions, the first official photo of the new processors appeared on Twitter with their atypical rectangular shape.

The post was shared from the official account of Gregory Bryant, Executive Vice President of Intel, who shared a photo from one of the factories that are currently dealing with the production of the 12th generation CPUs.

In the post we can read “Coming to PCs Globally: 12th Generation Intel Core Processors. We can’t wait to show you which experiences they can unlock!“. This is the message, net of the usual hashtags, that accompanies the photo of a plant operator with two processors in hand, which allows us to have a view of the front and back of what the final design should be at this point, as has already been confirmed several times by the photos of the Intel Core i9-12900K Engineering Sample.

The new processors are expected to be unveiled on October 28th during a dedicated event. At the same time, the pre-orders should start, while the arrival on the market should take place on November 4th. As for costs, the new Intel Alder Lake processors have appeared on the Dutch Amazon also revealing the alleged launch prices in Europe.