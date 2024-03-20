Intel reaffirmed its commitment to invest $100 billion in microchip manufacturing in the United States over a five-year period, after reaching a preliminary agreement with the government to access up to $20 billion in grants and incentives. The investment comes as part of the US Chips and Science Act, a program launched in 2022 that established a $52 billion fund to boost domestic silicon production.

Intel could benefit from up to $8.5 billion in direct funding as part of this program, underscoring its position as the only American company that designs and manufactures cutting-edge microchips. The government funding will support Intel's commercial semiconductor projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio and Oregon, pushing the company and the United States to remain at the forefront of the era of artificial intelligence, as CEO Pat Gelsinger highlighted , who called these developments a “pivotal moment.”

In addition to funding from the US Chips and Science Act, the preliminary agreement will make Intel eligible to receive government loans of up to $11 billion and benefit from tax credits of up to 25% on its planned investment of $100 billion, in waiting for an agreement with the US Treasury Department. Intel highlighted that its investments could create a total of 30,000 jobs, including 10,000 internal roles and 20,000 in the construction sector, stressing that all funds obtained through the preliminary agreement are “subject to due diligence”, with terms specific still to be negotiated and conditional on the “achievement of certain objectives”. TSMC and Samsung are among other microchip makers vying for a share of US CHIPS and Science Act support.