Corruption is a complex social, political and economic phenomenon that affects all countries. Corrupting the rule of law, creating bureaucratic processes, whose sole raison d’être is to request bribes, discourages economic development, resulting in a growth of social backwardness, since it increases the costs of works in addition to damaging government programs.

As an example, the UN has pointed out that tax abuse by transnational corporations alone costs around 438 billion dollars, an amount sufficient to vaccinate the world against COVID 19 three times and reduce poverty in Africa. There is a problem of a structural nature, in which repressive measures against corruption are always necessary, but never sufficient, the ideal is to prevent, prevent and prevent…

In this sense, today is the International Day against Corruption. The General Assembly of the United Nations; established with the purpose of raising awareness about this horseman of the apocalypse, of global reach that impacts all sectors of the population, especially the most disadvantaged. One of the issues that is reflected on on the occasion of this date is the relevance of public integrity in the fight against corruption.

Within the framework of the foregoing, the ASF develops a series of activities related to the dissemination of the institutional integrity policy and the promotion of the values ​​and ethical principles that govern Supreme Audit Institutions, such as book presentations, conferences, circles reading and film debate that had the purpose of raising awareness and training our staff in matters of ethics and integrity, through activities that encourage ethical reflection and strengthen the “ethical muscle” of our staff.

Among other activities was the presentation of the book “Public Morality: An Approach to Ethics and the State” by Dr. Luis Miguel Martínez Anzures, president of INAP. This work reflects on the relevance of morality, integrity and ethics in the public sphere and its role in the fight against corruption. Strengthening integrity in the public service is a priority in order to prevent corruption, since the absence of values ​​and principles generates an increase in vices and anti-values.

Morality and integrity in the public service goes beyond the adoption of Codes of Ethics and Conduct, since it is necessary to build a culture and a system of institutional integrity to avoid risks and obstacles that make it difficult for public servants to act and conduct themselves ethically. in the performance of their duties.

Thus, public integrity implies the use of the powers and resources entrusted to the State in an effective, honest manner and for public purposes, attached to the principles and values ​​of public service. Acting with integrity, in public service, entails having solid moral principles, with rectitude, honesty, objectivity and professionalism, living up to citizen expectations.

To promote the construction of an ethical culture at the institutional level, public entities must adopt a strategic and structural approach, generating harmonious and integral work environments, in which their personnel know and apply the principles and values ​​of public service in their daily tasks and know how to act when faced with an ethical dilemma. This creates an environment that reduces the risks of corruption, and that must be accompanied by a “hard” control system, with the appropriate powers and attributions to detect, investigate, prosecute, and punish acts of corruption. Even those of the audit staff.

