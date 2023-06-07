FIFA has misled consumers by labeling the World Cup in Qatar as ‘climate neutral’. The Swiss Commission for Integrity ruled on Tuesday. Earlier, a collective of environmental activists filed a case against the world football association with advertising committees in several countries, including the Netherlands. FIFA claimed that last November’s World Cup would be the first carbon neutral edition in the tournament’s history.

According to the committee, FIFA should “abstain from such claims in the future without a full substantiation and calculation of all CO₂ emissions and proof that these CO₂ emissions have been fully offset”. In the absence of that “credible evidence”, according to the committee, FIFA has violated Swiss rules — its headquarters are in Zurich — on unfair competition.

In addition to the charges, the protest groups, including the Dutch Fossil Free Football and Advertising Fossil Free, wrote down their joint complaints in an open letter to FIFA. The climate activists pointed to, among other things, a report from Carbon Market Watch, which would show that FIFA had underestimated the emissions at the World Cup, which were released, among other things, during the construction of the stadiums. FIFA would also not have included the 500 daily shuttle flights between Dubai, Riyadh, Kuwait and Qatar in its calculation.