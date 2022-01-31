This is how horses draped with anklets, and a bracelet of joy, this is how they go to the horizon to stand at the height, and raise the anthem high, for a world united against hate, for a mind that confronts chauvinism, for the sake of a self character, and recovered, and did not condone extremism, nor did I turn away from fawning , nor deviated from the truth.

Today, the world is faced with one reality, which is to be or not to be. Being loyal to our present, rich in our principles, is that goal, that is what is desired.

The world today is living in the gamble of survival, against the spears of annihilation that are being sharpened by hordes of nihilistic origin, and imposed on peoples as a state of human selfishness.

The Emirates chose to be on the custodian side of the transparent, chaste, and gentle person, who holds the ember of the glorious dream, who goes to the star to question the light, and takes from the pages of the light his cleared book, the one who is free from the impurities, and the delusions of the delinquents, the blasphemers, the perverts and smugglers of the fairy tales that were stolen The children of Adam, the secret of his vigilance, and the origin of his intelligence.

The Emirates today leads the world to ports whose boats have prepared for a long-term journey, for the reality of its coat of velvet awareness, and its buttons from the lobes of proud souls.

The Emirates has it and the dream has a history since that gentleman, the generous, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may he rest in peace, stood on a hill in the middle of the desert, and drew with his fingertips the map of the Emirati revelation in the future, and here is the wise leadership, following the same path. And the veil of her vision knits you with the ability of the most talented, and the skill of the nobles, defying the enemies of life, confronting those who are mired to the noses in the depths of misery and abomination.

Here is the leadership putting the whole of humanity before its historical responsibility, and raising the anthem high. Come on to a bright tomorrow, knocking on the doors of joy with integrity and honor. Come to a reality in which the eyes of children bloom, women’s hearts shine, and men’s minds are adorned with a will that is not broken by winds, nor deterred by consequences. It is the UAE today, in a world that needs a state-style leadership that was founded on solid determination, clear vision, frank and unequivocal opinions, or shorthand to the truth.

These Emirates, the lotus flower that emerges from the mud of the earth, to imbue the world with the fragrance of its achievements, and infuse the universe with the fragrance of its miracles.

This is the Emirates, the star and the world are planets revolving in its orbit, and we are united by love, transparency, honesty, and sincerity, for Mother Earth.