Integration | “They don't stress” – the Ukrainian family made Finnish friends and it opened the view to a completely new culture

At first they did not intend to stay in Finland.

Ilona Gnidko27, and her husband Petro Gnidko30, arrived from occupied Crimea in August 2022. The Finns were interested, but the Ukrainian couple did not know if this country could become their home.

They decided to give Finland a chance because Ilona Gnidko was eight months pregnant when they arrived.

“Finland's maternity clinics are good and the birthing facilities are praised,” he reasons.

Then something happened that changed the Gnidkos' relationship with Finland. It started as volunteer work, but deepened into friendship.

Soon after her arrival, Ilona Gnidko looked for opportunities to learn Finnish through social media.

In one of the courses he found, he heard about the Deaconess Institute's project, which aimed to help Ukrainians and Finns get to know each other.

First, there was a round of interviews where both the Ukrainians and their Finnish godparents were asked questions. Then we exchanged phone numbers, and in January 2023 Myllyniemet invited the Gnidkos to the village.

Mikko and Minna Myllyniemi (left) and Mikhail, Ilona and Petro Gnidko admiring the scenery on the balcony.

Ilona Gnidko describes that Ukrainians tend to go to a bit too much trouble when they invite guests. I have to set the table and cook a lot of food. He thought that he had something to learn from the Finns.

“Finns don't stress at all when inviting guests. They are very calm.”

The atmosphere was like a family gathering. We drank tea, lit candles, and the TV was playing in the background.

The Finns also introduced their new Ukrainian friends to their relatives. Later, the Gnidkos also invited Myllyniemi to the village and offered traditional Ukrainian food, such as stuffed varenyky dumplings.

“The guests tasted a little. I don't know if they were shy or if they didn't like the food,” the Ukrainian woman laughs.

Families also grilled sausages and jogged in the park.

“We just spent time together and got to know each other,” he says Mikko Myllyniemi45. Of him and his wife From Minna49 became Gnidko's godfather.

Families the fact that they both have dogs also unites them. In this case, friendship was surprisingly also of practical use.

Petro Gnidko is petting the Manik dog, Minna and Mikko Myllyniemi are on the couch. Ilona Gnidko cuddles her son Mikhail.

One day at the dog park, a big dog, namely Puri Gnidko's dog. The Ukrainians did not know what to do. They were very worried about the pet's well-being.

“At first, we started looking for Ukrainian vets here. Then we figured out to call our 'Finns' and ask for advice. They dropped everything and were with us in 10 minutes.”

The Finnish family quickly found a veterinarian and took the dog to the hospital. The dog needed surgery and they were there the whole time waiting with the owners until the end.

“After that, they asked a lot about the dog and brought him treats,” says Gnidko.

On the first one the meeting required a lot of help from the phone's interpretation app. However, the Gnidkos have tried to communicate in Finnish since the beginning.

At the last meeting, the phones were completely forgotten.

“Finns are very encouraging. No one corrects mistakes in our speech, but the conversation continues. If the first conversations were about the weather or everyday things, now we talk about something more abstract. For example, elections,” says Gnidko.

In Ukraine, according to Gnidko, people study each other carefully, so for example they pay a lot of attention to the other person's clothing.

That's why it surprises Finns that they don't look down on people.

“We have definitely succeeded in making friends. However, it must be understood that Finns are not as open and do not talk about their problems,” believes Gnidko.

Petro Gnidko (left) and Mikko Myllyniemi discuss Petro's new job as a bus driver.

Mikko Myllyniemi recommends to other Finns to make friends with Ukrainians. He finds it interesting to meet new people and encounter a new culture.

“It's also an easy way to help other people in a difficult situation. It gives more than it takes,” says Myllyniemi.

Godfather activity started at the Deacon Institute because of the 2015 refugee crisis. The activity was aimed at young men arriving in Finland without their parents, as there were a lot of them arriving at that time.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, more women with children and families arrived in Finland. The deaconess institution wanted to offer godparents to these Ukrainian families as well, and this is how the Perheiden parissa project was born.

It was very difficult for many newcomers to get to know Finns themselves.

“We thought that this could help. And that's how it helped,” says the project manager of Perheiden parissa Minna Kilpinen.

In the case of families, 37 families were connected to each other over the course of a year and a half. A total of 199 people participated in it.

According to Kilpinen, acceptance of others and open-minded encounters are key factors in intercultural interaction. Even though the project ended at the end of 2023, many decided to keep in touch.

“That friendship is just such an ordinary friendship,” says Kilpinen.