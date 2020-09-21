W.hen refugees come to companies, they often start with an internship. In order to get a permanent job or apprenticeship position, good knowledge of German, professional qualifications and adaptation to the local work mentality are required. Gradual acclimatization has been successful in some companies.

Almost 16 percent of German companies recently employed refugees in regular employment. In 2016, only a good ten percent did this. Apprenticeships have also become more frequent: most recently, every tenth company trained refugees (2016: seven percent). By contrast, the proportion of companies she hired as interns fell. Overall, almost every fourth company stated that it employed at least one refugee or had done so in the past three years.

This is the result of a representative study by the Competence Center for Securing Skilled Workers (KOFA), which is based at the German Economic Institute (IW) and is funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics. WELT has the paper.

It is based on surveys of almost 1,300 companies from last year and comparative data from 2016. The researchers believe that the labor market integration of refugees and asylum seekers, between which the report does not differentiate, is well on its way. And that despite the corona pandemic, which has now led to setbacks in many places.

“Integration pays off for companies”

“Many companies have successfully qualified refugees so that they are ready for the job market or training,” says Sarah Pierenkemper, skilled worker expert at KOFA and co-author of the study. “This development shows that integration pays off for companies – even if it is complex.”

The integration of migrants into the labor market has made rapid progress The number of trainees subject to social security contributions from the eight most common countries of origin of asylum increased eightfold between 2015 and 2019. According to the study, the corona pandemic is contributing to a worsening of the situation.

The refugees also help to alleviate labor shortages. More than 40 percent of the companies that employ refugees said that this would help them fill their positions and training positions. “There are fewer and fewer applicants on the training market. That is why it is no longer enough for many companies to just look around for German applicants, ”explains Pierenkemper.

The trade in particular is active in this regard: more than 40 percent of the companies have employed refugees in the past three years – the proportion is twice as high as in the other areas, shows the KOFA study. Among other things, this is due to the fact that the trade is particularly dependent on young talent. However, it also plays a role that many refugees have relevant work experience.

Corona pandemic cuts

Experts who interviewed refugees came to similar findings. The German Institute for Economic Research, for example, refers to representative surveys of almost 8,000 people who fled to Germany between 2013 and 2016. In 2018, 43 percent were in full or part-time employment, self-employed, in training or internship.

also read Refugees on the job market

Although this means, conversely, that more than half of this group – especially women – have no work, the researchers rate this as a success. After all, those affected have only been in the country for a few years and the circumstances are difficult. The Institute for Employment Research (IAB) of the Federal Employment Agency even comes to the conclusion that refugees can now start working a little faster than immigrants in the past.

Source: WORLD infographic

However, there are now clear cuts in the wake of the corona pandemic, such as one further analysis by the IAB shows. According to this, the consequences have hit the workers from the countries of origin of asylum “much more severely” than others. In June, employment fell by almost three percent compared to February (total number of employees: one percent). At the same time, unemployment in this group has risen above average. The process of labor market integration was “at least interrupted”.

Companies want to keep refugees

This is also due to the fact that many of those affected work in sectors that suffered particularly large losses due to the crisis: for example in the hotel and restaurant industry, in the cleaning industry and in temporary work. Small and medium-sized companies in particular, which have lower reserves than large ones and therefore run into bottlenecks more quickly, have released refugees and are currently employing fewer people, says Pierenkemper. Many were hired on a temporary basis so that it is easier to part with them.

Source: WORLD infographic

But the KOFA researchers have also observed that during the crisis, companies were looking for solutions to keep refugees. “In the hospitality industry, companies have used the lockdown to organize language courses for their employees,” reports Pierenkemper. She is confident that refugee employment will pick up again with an economic upswing.

“Our analysis shows that companies perceive barriers as lower when they have experience with the employment of refugees,” she says. Social engagement also plays a role in many. The IAB study shows that the employment rates in June rose again by two percentage points compared to May. It is not yet possible to judge whether they will do this again in the long term. However, the study also states that it is “quite conceivable” that positive trends from before the crisis will continue after a recovery.

Welcome guides should help

Then it will also be a matter of improving qualifications. IW calculations show that a good half of the employees subject to social security contributions from the countries of origin of asylum only have helper jobs (total population: 16 percent). For many refugees, the income they earn is not enough to support their families. The hope that further training and at the same time the containment of the shortage of skilled workers will succeed is limited due to the often low level of education.

Source: WORLD infographic

KOFA researcher Pierenkemper believes it is important to support companies. “Small and medium-sized companies in particular need partners who are always available to them,” she says. The KOFA trains so-called welcome guides for this purpose. In the survey, it was not only the refugees’ lack of German and specialist knowledge that was problematic for the companies. Many also complained about the high level of support required, a lack of funding opportunities and bureaucracy.

In addition, the proportion of companies reporting positive experiences with refugees has in some cases decreased. According to the KOFA analysis, a good 73 percent of the companies affected still say that the refugees are well integrated after a short time, and this has hardly changed compared to 2016.

The eagerness to learn is obviously decreasing

But only 77 percent agree, for example, with the statement that the refugees showed a high level of eagerness to learn. Before that, almost 90 percent did that. In addition, fewer companies than then stated that they found the collaboration of people from different cultures enriching.

Source: WORLD infographic

The KOFA authors attribute the decline, among other things, to the fact that many of the people who came at the beginning of the refugee crisis in 2015/2016 were “predominantly particularly motivated and well qualified”. The majority of the refugees who arrived later, however, were still in asylum application procedures or language and integration courses.

In addition, according to the report, lower approval rates could be due to a “changed mood in the population”. However, the authors also point out that the 2016 survey data were collected by telephone, whereas the current data was collected via an online questionnaire. That too can lead to differences.