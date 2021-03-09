As part of the 13th integration summit, the federal government will adopt a national integration plan on Tuesday (March 9th).

Update from March 9th, 2:30 p.m .: At the beginning of the German government’s integration summit, Chancellor Angela Merkel called on society to be open and tolerant. In this way, the integration of newcomers should be promoted. “Real cohesion requires the presence of lived tolerance and openness for one another, curiosity, because a functioning civil society is and will remain the best protection against exclusion and racism,” said the Chancellor.

She went on to say that the “absence of hatred and violence” is not enough to make integration work. It is important that everyone in Germany – regardless of whether they have a migration background or not – can feel “respected and belonging”. “Respect and belonging are essential for social cohesion,” said Merkel. The Chancellor also appealed: “Disrespect, prejudice, hostility and, unfortunately, violence are absolutely opposed to cohesion in society. We all have to oppose this. “

Finally, the Chancellor emphasized that integration must be systematically promoted in the awareness that it is a challenge for everyone, but if it succeeds it is also a gain. The federal government intends to promote the integration of immigrants in Germany with a national action plan comprising more than 100 points.

First report from March 9th, 12.30 p.m .: The federal government wants to promote the integration of immigrants in Germany * with a plan comprising more than 100 points. The planned measures include assistance for immigrant skilled workers in their home country, support in language acquisition and the creation of more equal opportunities in business and in the public service.

The measures will be adopted on Tuesday (March 9th) as part of the 13th integration summit. This has taken place since 2006 as a conference of representatives from politics, the media, associations and trade unions in the Chancellery in Berlin. These are intended to discuss problems relating to the integration of immigrants in Germany and to improve them through packages of measures.

Integration Commissioner of the Federal Government: “With the National Action Plan Integration Approach created for the 2020s”

Before the start of the integration summit, the integration commissioner of the federal government, Anette Widmann-Mauz (CDU), announced that if “Germany wants to position itself as an economically strong, modern immigration country for the future”, one must ensure that “everyone can and can contribute their skills do that too ”. Widmann-Mauz commented on the new package of measures as follows: “With the National Action Plan for Integration, we have jointly created the strategic, integration-political approach for the 2020s.”

According to the Minister of State, the action plan is intended to “systematically advance integration at all levels and in all areas of life and strengthen social cohesion”. The action plan is the product of several years of work by around 300 partners from the federal, state, local and civil society – including 75 migrant organizations.

National integration plan comprises five levels and over 100 points

The action plan comprises a total of five stages. The first stage revolves around education and information offers in the countries of origin. As part of the second stage, measures for initial integration are planned: language training, advice on starting everyday life, recognition of educational qualifications. In the third phase, the integration and participation of immigrants is to be promoted.

The fourth phase is devoted to the fundamentals for growing together as a society and thus above all to diversity strategies. In the final phase, the focus is primarily on measures that are intended to promote belonging and cohesion. In this context, it is primarily about naturalization, political education and participation as well as equal opportunities in the economy and in the public service. The fight against discrimination and racism is also envisaged here.

Last integration summit of this legislative period

The integration officer Widmann-Mauz emphasized that it was of great importance to consistently focus on integration when learning German, early childhood education or when accessing the labor market. Some successes have already been noticeable here in recent years. The corona pandemic should not destroy these successes *. The Left Party and the Greens criticize the planned package of measures. The integration summit will be opened by Chancellor Angela Merkel at noon. A press conference will take place in the afternoon. The summit will be the last in this legislative period. (dpa / Astrid Theil) * Merkur.de is an offer from Ippen.Media.