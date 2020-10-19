The 12th integration summit met on Monday. It did not bring any tangible results. Critics complain that the federal government is not doing enough against the right.

BERLIN taz | The numbers are clear: The corona restrictions hit migrants particularly hard. Unemployment among immigrants has risen faster than among Germans. A third of those who have lost their jobs in Germany since the lockdown in March have foreign citizenship. In Austria there are 41 percent, in Switzerland 46 percent.

The OECD determined these figures. She also found out that the corona pandemic made the integration of migrants into the labor market much more difficult. One reason: They are far more often than locals in hospitality, restaurants and similar jobs that were particularly hard hit by the lockdown.

Immigrants, on the other hand, have the opportunity to work from home much less often. They also often live in confined spaces and work in industries with a high risk of infection, such as the meat industry. Both are reasons why the risk of infection for immigrants is greater for locals. Corona, the study concluded, exacerbates existing inequalities. In addition to the EU countries, the 30 member countries of the OECD include Australia, Japan, Turkey and the USA.

At the same time as the publication of the study on Monday, the 12th Integration Summit took place, the central topic of which was the effects of the corona pandemic on migrants in Germany. 300 actors take part in the integration summit – from the federal government, migrant associations and civil society organizations.

If you have a job, it is easier to lose it

Angela Merkel emphasized in front of the press that the government attaches “special importance” to ensuring that integration is not damaged. With phases two and three of the National Action Plan, Integration Arrive and Inclusion should be made possible. But the problem is twofold: if you have a job, it is easier to lose it. And migrants have a harder time arriving, for example because language courses were completely canceled in early summer.

The picture that Minister of State for Integration Annette Widmann-Mauz drew is similar to the OECD findings: “The corona pandemic hits people with a history of immigration and refugees particularly hard. You often work in industries that are particularly struggling with the economic consequences of the pandemic. ”Widmann-Mauz wants to set in motion“ a digital offensive ”as part of the national action plan. She named two focal points: It was about “supporting women in particular with their entry into the job market and integration into the labor market with digital integration courses, language training and targeted advice in social networks”.

Municipal integration management should help with this. You shouldn’t lose any time with the integration “despite Corona”. Widmann-Mauz mentioned, without being specific, the need for migrants’ professional qualifications to be recognized more quickly. Overall, the summit brought letters of intent, but no tangible results.

And there is also criticism. The green member of the Bundestag Filiz Polat thinks it is right that “the federal government sees the need for digital integration offers in times of pandemics”. At the same time, however, the Ministry of the Interior is cutting “funds for integration courses and important on-site integration projects”.

The summit is nothing more than a pretty glossy event

The fact that Interior Minister Horst Seehofer (CSU) did not appear at the summit met with criticism. Aziz Bozkurt, head of the Working Group on Migration and Diversity in the SPD, considers Seehofer’s absence to be an expression of “lack of interest”. In addition, the focus of the federal government is wrong. “We have seen how refugee shelters and especially the anchor centers became corona hotspots with the first corona wave and even cost human lives,” Bozkurt told taz.

It is “all well and good that the integration commissioner of the Federal Government Widmann-Mauz is looking at weaknesses in the digitization of the integration courses”, but it is much more important to dismantle the anchor centers, to which the Union wants to stick. “Even in times of the Corona, the integration summit does not come out of the pretty glossy event category,” summed up Bozkurt.

The second point of criticism: the issue of right-wing extremism, which was a focus at the last summit, played no role. “It would have been a good sign for our immigration society if the federal government had been able to present an outlook on projects in the fight against the right.” The Union lacks the will, said Bozkurt.

Ferda Ataman, co-founder of the New German Media Makers Association, thinks it is good that the Chancellor “takes time for dialogue during the pandemic”. The summit shows, however, that the government “still maintains an understanding of integration from the 1990s and wants to teach foreigners German”. The fight against racism is neglected.