Plan to structure connection routes between South American countries includes 124 works from the New PAC and a US$10 billion fund

The president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is working on a project with neighboring countries to improve South America's integration routes. The idea is to reduce logistics costs and increase competitiveness, creating, for example, bioceanic corridors that allow for savings in freight time to countries in Asia through Pacific ports.

The project, called “Routes for Integration”, is implemented in the government by the Minister of Planning and Budget, Simone Tebet, which presented details of the initiative this Tuesday (Dec 12, 2023). It includes strategic works to remove existing bottlenecks, such as construction of new binational bridges and connecting roads. Many of them are already underway.

Within the New PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) 124 federal works are already listed for integration. According to Tebet, just over a dozen of them are the most essential for the opening and development of the 5 routes outlined. The projects are already foreseen in the Budget.

Among these works are the paving of BR-156, crossing the entire Amapá; the restoration of BR-174 in the States of Amazonas and Roraima; the construction of the Brazil-Bolivia Binational Bridge, in Rondônia; and works on access to the Porto Murtinho (MS) bridge, on the Paraguay River, and adaptation of BR-267.

In addition to roads and bridges, the package includes works on waterways, infoways, railways, ports, airports and electricity transmission lines, such as the Linhão do Tucuruí, which will connect Roraima to the SIN (National Interconnected System), also allowing an energy connection direct between Brazil and Venezuela.

The 5 routes are:

Guiana Island – will connect the States of Amapá, Roraima, Amazonas and Pará to Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname and Venezuela, connecting ports in these States and countries by road; Manta-Manaus – will connect the States of Amazonas, Roraima, Pará and Amapá via river to Colombia, Peru and Ecuador, allowing import and export via the Solimões River; Rondon quadrant – will connect the states of Acre, Rondônia and Mato Grosso to Bolivia and Peru, providing access to ports in these countries and facilitating imports and exports across the region; Capricorn – will connect the States of Mato Grosso do Sul, Paraná and Santa Catarina to Paraguay, Argentina and Chile, providing access to Chilean ports and the River Plate waterway; Porto Alegre-Coquimbo – connects the State of Rio Grande do Sul to Uruguay, Argentina and Chile.

The expectation is that most of these routes will be made viable by 2026, according to Tebet, depending on the completion of the works. The minister stated that in some cases, it will be possible to save up to 20 days when transporting Brazilian goods to China, for example, accessing the Pacific. She cited existing anomalies due to the lack of infrastructure in these currencies, such as the fact that Guyana buys potatoes from Canada due to the lack of a more efficient connection with Brazil.

“The problem is that, sometimes, there is a lack of a bridge, a road to connect. Rondônia, for example, buys olives from Peru. If you look at a straight line from where they buy, it's 2,000 km. As there is no road, these olives go to the ports of Peru, pass through the Pacific, then through the Panama Canal, reach the Atlantic, go to the Port of Santos and then cross more than 3,000 km to reach Rondônia”he said.

R$ 50 BI OF FINANCING

Last week, Tebet announced the creation of a R$50 billion fund to finance integration projects in South America. These amounts will not be used to finance federal works present in the PAC, but rather new ventures by Brazilian states and municipalities or even from other countries to expand these connections.

The resources will be contributed by BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), the CAF (Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean), the IDB (Inter-American Development Bank), the Fontplata (Financial Fund for Development of the Prata Basin), divided as follows:

BNDES : R$15 billion;

: R$15 billion; IDB : US$3.4 billion (approximately R$17 billion);

: US$3.4 billion (approximately R$17 billion); CAF : US$3 billion (approximately R$15 billion);

: US$3 billion (approximately R$15 billion); Fontplata: US$600 million (approximately R$3 billion).

The idea is for BNDES to focus on projects “gate to the inside”, according to Simone Tebet, that is, within the national territory. The remaining funding bodies would focus on projects in other countries.

“Right now we are talking to the 4 presidents of these banks to decide on the management of the fund, to structure the governance, understand who will manage it, where it will be managed”said Renata Amaral, Secretary of International Affairs and Development at the Ministry of Planning and Budget.

According to João Villaverde, Secretary of Institutional Affairs at the ministry, in addition to logistics and competitiveness, the projects will help develop tourism in these regions, allowing residents of one country to get to know the other more easily.