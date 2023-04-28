With the development of artificial intelligences the world of the web is increasingly perfected and performing and all insiders are starting to worry about the effects that this new tool could somehow have on traffic to internet sites.

The birth of AI-based chatbots has fueled these fears even more. These are searches in the form of a chat with a virtual assistant capable of providing textual answers, even detailed ones, in a rather natural language, following a request from the user. The question that grips everyone at this point is one: what impact will artificial intelligence have on SEO and on the users’ need to perform a search? The experts of positionuno.it they tried to give an answer.

Artificial intelligence and SEO: how it can be useful and why it shouldn’t be considered a threat

Users will not stop doing web searches, they will continue to explore the topics of their interest, and SEO will improve more and more. This is one of the first fundamental answers to understand that AIs are not actually to be considered as a threat, but rather as a powerful tool for improve the SEO of a website. Before understanding how, let’s clarify this new technology.

AI is a sophisticated system capable of simulating human intelligence and all of its abilities such as reasoning, learning, analyzing, planning, devising or solving problems. Artificial intelligence has recently proved to be very useful in the SEO field as, thanks to all its capabilities, it can actually lend a hand to search engine algorithms to show users the most relevant results and to improve, d’ other hand, the positioning of some pages. Integrate AI into SEO strategies it can therefore bring benefits both on-page and off-page.

The benefits of AI in SEO

Artificial intelligence is capable of analyzing the contents of a website and all the determining elements for SEO – such as title tags, meta-descriptions and links – with the aim of optimizing the pages and obtaining a better positioning in the SERP. Still in this regard, it is also able to sift through the entire structure of a site, focusing on any elements that need to be improved, such as broken links, missing tags or slow loading of some pages.

As if that weren’t enough, AIs can analyze an incredibly vast amount of data in a very short time, providing professionals with valuable and detailed information on how to improve their strategies. They are therefore able to help in selecting the most relevant and sought-after keywords for this or that specific topic, keywords which, as we know, are fundamental for SEO and visibility. AI has revolutionized semantic search, allowing search engines to better understand the relationships between words and phrases. This way, websites can also be optimized for more complex and specific search phrases.

Furthermore, artificial intelligences can help optimize pages by suggesting improvements also in terms of keyword density and their being “conversational”, i.e. close to the language used by users even in voice searches, and even in terms of user experience. In fact, by studying the individual behavior of people on the web, AIs can increase their involvement and offer personalized content.

Finally, all the tools that are based on artificial intelligence can be of great help when it comes to create SEO strategies off page. These tools, in fact, are able to identify, for example, the most relevant websites in which insert valuable backlinks and quality for your site, discarding those that could damage its positioning.

And what about the competition? Also in this case, AI is ready to lend a hand to overcome it and improve more and more. In fact, this tool also analyzes competing websites by identifying keywords, content and backlinks to try to understand their gaps and fill them by taking inspiration from competitors.

In short, it would seem that artificial intelligences do not make the research and in-depth analysis of the contents lose value. Indeed, they should be considered (as stated by Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft) a further tool to “represent the 10 blue links” of the Google SERP.