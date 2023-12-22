Everyone can find happiness in Germany according to their own style. However, integration and peaceful coexistence only works if our basic values ​​are not only accepted but also lived. A guest post.

UOur world has become a different one. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the attack by the Hamas terrorist brigades on Israel have shown us this clearly. More and more people with different socialization and different socio-cultural backgrounds are flocking to us. People feel that. They increasingly have the feeling that the world is out of control and is becoming increasingly fast-paced and unstable. What is particularly disturbing are the hateful and inflammatory anti-Semitic slogans that are chanted on the streets of major German cities. We can't allow this to happen any longer. The fact that a significant number of the demonstrators include people with a migrant background particularly worries me.

We must demand that everyone who seeks protection from war and persecution here accept our dominant culture and recognize the values ​​associated with it. This is the only way we can ensure social cohesion and enable migrants to live in our society. In Bavaria we enshrined this in the Integration Act in 2016.