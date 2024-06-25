Integration between scientific research and development policies: sustainable knowledge production

Within the framework of the UAE’s efforts to enhance sustainability and achieve comprehensive development, and the constant attention given to it by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the country presents a global vision for sustainability policy that aims to consolidate the value of scientific research in life and deepen its results. In promoting development policies, and maximizing its impact on the renaissance, progress and building of the state, its institutions, and its economy in its various sectors and fields, as the insightful vision of His Highness confirms the direction of the wise leadership, the government and its institutions, to produce sustainable knowledge with which it is possible to understand the world, move towards globalism, and disseminate and apply it in a way that achieves a shift. Quality integration between scientific research and development policies in society.

If we take a look at the tireless efforts made by the UAE in producing sustainable knowledge, it will become clear to us that the matter is not an ordinary challenge, but rather a complex challenge that requires comprehensive strategies that help invest in the potential of scientific research in a way that ensures sustainability in knowledge and societal impact in the service of the state and humanity as a whole. This confirms the need to transfer scientific research to the stage of practical application. This can only be achieved by adopting several policies, the most important of which is the contribution of state universities in achieving this effective integration and enhancing research activity. This can happen by linking applied research in universities and creating comprehensive development. Which reflects the expected integration between the research and graduate studies sector in universities and development projects in society, and thus the trend towards knowledge openness, good participation with different universities, and the aspiration towards producing, disseminating, and applying knowledge in order to achieve sustainable development.

Advocating the importance of scientific research, in its applied path, is not limited to universities and government research institutions. The matter depends on comprehensive societal awareness in which the private sector must contribute, which plays an active role in adopting research development projects and encouraging young people to participate in solving problems, which helps To build a generation characterized by awareness and responsibility, and an honorable example in the private sector supporting the field of applied research is “Sandooq Al Watan”, which plays a major role in promoting the knowledge-based economy, by supporting the creative research ideas of Emirati researchers, which improve scientific knowledge in the country and the world at large.

There is no doubt that sustainable knowledge production, resulting from scientific research activities, aims to improve living conditions and develop societies, as these activities contribute to the rapid advancement of knowledge production, so that it becomes possible to invest it, direct its outputs towards realizing new ideas, and seek to translate it into incubator projects. For sustainable development, its outputs are invested to generate rational policies that support development and direct their paths towards the desired goals.

*Academic in the Department of Sociology at the University of Sharjah and Head of the Community Relations Department for Scientific Research.