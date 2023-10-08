The “Advanced Health Journalism” program, which was organized by the Dubai Press Club in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, aimed to integrate specialized health coverage into the media, and train journalists working in print and electronic newspapers on advanced health coverage skills, in addition to building their capabilities to meet… with the required professional standards.

This program comes in the context of the Dubai Press Club’s ongoing efforts to develop and train Arab journalists on modern journalistic trends, and in a way that confirms the importance of cooperation between media and health institutions in the country, in order to spread health awareness in the desired manner, train journalists and media professionals working in the country, and provide them with new and advanced concepts. Which helps them understand content related to health crises and pandemics in the context of constantly changing indicators, and helps them write world-class and accurate reports on health care issues and limit the spread of misinformation.

The program, which lasted for four continuous days at the Dubai Press Club headquarters, included professional training sessions, interactive workshops, and tests designed specifically for this program according to the highest media standards. The trainees were also allowed to learn about new insights and ideas about covering and analyzing indicators related to confronting epidemics and health pandemics. All participants in the program were granted membership in the Al Maktoum Medical Library, and graduation certificates proving their readiness to cover health crises.

Director of the Dubai Press Club, Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, confirmed that the advanced health journalism program included advanced training courses in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, expressing her deep thanks to the elite teachers participating in training journalists.

She added: “The Advanced Health Journalism Programme” is a culmination of the UAE’s efforts and its pivotal role in confronting health challenges, enhancing the efficiency of press coverage related to health challenges, and better preparing for any potential pandemic in the future, stressing the club’s keenness to develop media and journalistic skills locally and regionally, and keep up with the latest developments. Practices in the field of journalistic training, based on the importance of the role of the media and its social responsibility as a means of construction and development that increases the level of awareness of communities about health issues.

In turn, the Executive Director of the Dubai Academic Health Foundation and the Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Dr. Amer Ahmed Sharif, said, “Introducing the (Advanced Health Journalism) program for workers in the journalistic sector in the country expresses the extent of appreciation for the valuable contributions of the Dubai Press Club to The local and regional level,” stressing that specialized journalism is currently witnessing a new shift in terms of quantity and quality, due to the continuous emergence of health indicators within the future directions of the state. He added: “It is no longer enough to have a comprehensive press that addresses and covers topics related to this influential sector. Rather, there has become an urgent necessity for us to have journalists specialized in the field of health care, whose mission does not stop at covering health news, but rather extends to possessing the skills of analysis, reading indicators, and simplifying them.” “And to confront the misinformation that spreads during times of health crises.” It is worth noting that the “Advanced Program in Journalism” is a professional training course launched by the Dubai Press Club in 2017 with the aim of training journalists and correspondents to cover specialized fields in politics, economics, culture, science, and health. This training course seeks to provide journalists working in the country with the basic concepts necessary for journalistic coverage in specialized sectors. In 2017, the club launched the “Scientific Journalist” program in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, and in 2018 and 2019 it launched the “Economic Journalist” program in cooperation with DP World, then the “Health Journalist” program in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. .