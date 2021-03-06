The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, confirmed that working on the right of the road without prior permission is an illegal procedure, endangering the safety of the public, and affecting safety and traffic movement within the right of way.

He said that the great commitment to the practices, procedures and standards stipulated in the regulation contributed to significantly improving traffic safety levels, reducing the negative effects of traffic diversions on the flow of traffic and traffic, and reducing the likelihood of traffic accidents at business sites. This also accelerated the pace of work completion, enhanced the quality of the work performed, and increased the percentage of commitment to complete the work within the specified period, which improves the level of services, raises the efficiency of spending, and reduces costs for contractors and companies.

He stated that his work team specialized in monitoring and supervising the application of the regulatory regulations for traffic diversions and road infrastructure works, carried out 2573 field monitoring visits to work sites on the right of the road during January 2021, to ensure that the works were carried out in accordance with the terms, conditions, controls and procedures stipulated in the regulations for transfers. Traffic, compared to 786 monitoring visits made by the center’s engineers and inspectors in October 2020, when the regulatory regulations began to be implemented in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs.

He added that the contractors and companies implementing the infrastructure works on the right of the way responded with high professionalism to the requirements, terms and provisions of the regulation, and this was evident in the steady decrease in the number of violations from 86 violations in October 2020, to 17 violations in January 2021.

