The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi announced the unification of the service within the city and the suburban service to become the “basic service” starting tomorrow, “Wednesday”, to cover a wider geographical area with a simplified and easy-to-use tariff system to enhance the experience of users of public transport services in Abu Dhabi, and thus it will become a “fare.” “Basic Service” costs 2 dirhams plus 5 fils per kilometre.

This comes within the framework of the continuous efforts made by the Integrated Transport Center to encourage the use of mass transportation, meet the growing demand for public transportation services, and enhance integration between its routes to provide more effective and highly efficient services throughout the emirate, which will have a positive impact on efforts to achieve environmental sustainability and enhance the quality of life in the city. The emirate.

The Integrated Transport Center also expanded the geographical scope of public transport permits to include the “basic service” in all regions of the emirate (not including cross-city services) and updated its tariff so that a bus card permit becomes as follows and is effective from the date of purchase: a permit for 7 days worth (35) dirhams and a permit. For a period of 30 days, at a value of (95) dirhams, and the sale of updated permits will be activated on February 28, 2024. .

The sale of permits that operate under the previous system will also be stopped from February 27, 2024, and all previously issued permits will remain in effect until their validity expires within areas within the island only and do not cover the “basic service.”

The center explained that users of public transport buses can switch between services without paying 2 dirhams a second time (boarding fees), and log on to the other service within 60 minutes of the last check-out and not switch in the opposite direction of the trip route, in addition to switching twice using a maximum of 3 buses, not including trips. Cross-city service. Switching conditions also apply when moving between the Abu Dhabi Link service and public transport bus services.

He pointed out that when switching between buses using more than one bus per trip, according to the binding requirements, the “Hafalat” smart card must be swiped when boarding and when getting off on the automatic payment machine at the bus gates in order for it to be counted as one trip. Note that if the card is not swiped when getting off, the exchange system will not be applied and this will result in deducting the full amount of the bus trip fare used. It should be noted that failure to swipe the “Hafalat” smart card when getting on and off when using all public transportation services exposes the user to public transportation fines..

The center pointed out that limited-income national families who benefit from social support programs affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority or the Ministry of Community Development can obtain public transportation permits at subsidized prices, such that a 7-day bus card permit is worth (30) dirhams, and a 2-day bus card permit. 30 days at a value of (80) dirhams (permits are effective from the date of purchase).

This comes to consolidate the vision of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to be one of the best countries in empowering society and promoting family stability in line with the system of societal well-being and quality of life..

The center confirmed that the following categories will be kept unchanged: free annual permits for the elderly and people of determination, in addition to the annual permit for students worth (500) dirhams, all of which will include the “basic service” for all regions of the emirate (services across cities are not inclusive), and transportation is free for those They are under the age of ten.

He noted that the number of passenger trips who used public transport buses during the year 2023 amounted to more than 83 million passenger trips. The total fleet of public transport buses in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi reached 825 buses at the end of last year, all of which have modern and advanced specifications, operate with better fuel efficiency and are environmentally sustainable..