Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced that its work team specialized in controlling and supervising the implementation of the regulatory regulations for traffic diversions and road infrastructure works carried out 2573 field monitoring visits to work sites on the right of the road during the month of January 2021, to ensure the implementation of Actions according to the terms, conditions, controls and procedures stipulated in the bylaw of traffic diversions, compared to 786 supervisory visits made by the center’s engineers and inspectors in October 2020 when the regulation began to be implemented in Abu Dhabi and its suburbs. In this context, the Center stressed that working on the right of way without a prior permit is an illegal measure, endangering the safety of the public, and affecting safety and traffic movement within the right of way.