The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport stressed the necessity of renewing parking permits before their expiry, in compliance with the laws and in order to avoid violations.

Through the “Darb” application website and application, it is possible to renew parking permits for residents in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, or through the “Tamm” platform for government services, which saves time for customers.

The center stated that the “Darb” application allows residents to submit applications for parking permits or renew expired or near-expiry permits quickly and flexibly, without the need to upload any documents or papers, in addition to the possibility of requesting a change or modification of information contained in valid parking permits. , directly on the website of the “Darb” platform and the smart application of “Darb”, such as requesting to amend the vehicle permit or housing information.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport and the Integrated Transport Center worked on re-engineering the service process to provide customers with a simple technology that relies on saving time, as part of the department’s strategy to develop its services digitally, with a focus on speed and accuracy in completing the service through different channels, in addition to the integration and interconnection of systems to provide Data of documents related to parking permit applications, such as the notarized lease contract, Emirates ID, or vehicle license directly without the need to upload it to the “Darb” platform, and reducing the number of steps to pay fees to become one step instead of two steps to pay service fees and violations incurred by the vehicle, if any.

The Integrated Transport Center confirmed that the parking permit will be issued immediately after applying for the service and paying the fees in the absence of any violations, and in the event that there are any violations, the customers must pay them along with the permit fees to obtain the permit directly. The customer is then notified of the success of issuing the permit immediately and the system is updated.

“path”

The center provides the possibility of inquiring and paying parking fines incurred by vehicles of individuals or establishments through the “Darb” platform, and it can be paid and its total value in one transaction with ease, while a discount of 25% of its total value is calculated if payment is made within 30 days from the date of its issuance.

It is worth noting that the public parking management system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi aims to achieve optimal use of public parking, eliminate the phenomenon of random parking, enhance the flow of traffic, preserve the general appearance of the emirate’s cities and streets, and make roads safer and more secure.