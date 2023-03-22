The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi affiliated to the Department of Municipalities and Transport announced the working hours of customer happiness centers, the hours of application of parking fees, the “Darb” traffic tariff system, and the working hours of public transport buses during the holy month of Ramadan for the year 1444 AH (2023).
The center stated that two customer happiness centers will receive visitors during the month of Ramadan, which are the customer happiness center at the headquarters of Abu Dhabi City Municipality, and the customer happiness center at the headquarters of Al Ain Municipality, from Monday to Thursday, from 9:00 am to 3 pm. :00 pm, while working hours on Friday will be from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.
Customers can also continue to obtain the center’s services through the digital platforms available on its website www.itc.gov.ae, “Darb” and “Darbi” applications for smart phones and the “Tamm” platform for digital government services, and by communicating with the Services Support Center of the Department of Municipalities. And transportation on the toll-free number 800850, and the taxi service call center 600535353, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
With regard to the public parking service during the month of Ramadan, it will be implemented according to the current system, as surface public parking fees will be applied from Monday to Saturday, from 8:00 am to 12:00 am, and fees will be free on Sunday. And it was decided to adjust the peak times in the month of Ramadan, during which the traffic tariff system “Darb” fees are applied, to be from 8:00 to 10:00 in the morning period, and from 2:00 to 4:00 in the evening period, from Sunday. Monday to Saturday, and tolls will be free on Sunday, with the aim of ensuring a smooth flow of traffic during those high traffic and commuting times during the month. Public transport bus services during the month of Ramadan will be available in the city of Abu Dhabi and its suburbs throughout the week, starting in the morning between 5:00 and 6:00 am and continuing until 1:00 am, while bus services in the suburbs will operate from 6:00 am until 10:00 p.m. There will also be a slight change to the schedule for some services.
In the city of Al Ain, the public bus transportation network will operate during the month of Ramadan from 7:00 in the morning until 2:00 in the morning, while bus services in the suburbs will operate from 6:00 in the morning until 11:00 in the evening, and some until 12:00 in the morning. The frequency of most suburban services will remain unchanged, while there will be a slight change in the frequency of some services within the city of Al Ain. Public transport bus services in the Al Dhafra region during the holy month will be available according to normal operating hours, with the exception of minor modifications, while buses will stop operating during the iftar period. As for the Abu Dhabi Express service, it will operate from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm during weekdays, and from 6:00 am to 1:00 am during weekends. With regard to the on-demand bus service “Abu Dhabi Link”, this service will operate according to the current schedule from 6:00 am to 11:00 pm, seven days a week. To view bus and public transport schedules, please visit the center’s website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Services Support Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport at the toll-free number 800850 or via the smart “Darbi” application. On the occasion of the holy month, the Integrated Transport Center raises its highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership, the people of the UAE, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God to return to everyone with good, Yemen and blessings.
