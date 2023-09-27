The Integrated Transport Center in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the working hours of customer happiness centres, the application hours for parking fees, the “Darb” traffic tariff system, and the operating hours of public transport buses during the Prophet’s Birthday holiday, which falls on Friday, September 29, 2023.

The Integrated Transport Center explained that customer happiness centers throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be closed during the holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023. In addition, customers can continue to obtain the center’s services through the digital platforms available on its website www.itc.gov.ae and the Tam platform, And the “Darb” and “Darbi” applications for smart phones, and by communicating with the service support center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850, and the taxi service call center 600535353, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Surface parking fees will be free starting Friday, September 29, 2023, until 7:59 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Parking fees in the truck parking lot in Musaffah M-18 will also be free during the official holiday.

In this context, the Integrated Transport Center noted the necessity of not parking in prohibited places, not obstructing the movement of vehicles, and stopping properly in the places designated for parking, as well as not parking in the places designated for residents from 9:00 pm until 8:00 am.

The Integrated Transport Center announced that fees for the traffic toll system “Darb” will be free during the Prophet’s Birthday holiday on Friday, September 29, 2023, and that fees will resume on Saturday, September 30, 2023, during the normal peak hours, which are from 07:00 to 09:00 in the morning, and from 5:00 to 7:00 in the evening.

Regarding the services and operating times of public transport bus services in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi during the holiday, the Center stated that bus services will operate according to their standard schedule during weekends and official holidays.

To view the operating hours of public buses, please visit the website www.itc.gov.ae or contact the Service Support Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport on the toll-free number 800850 or via the “Derbi” smart application.