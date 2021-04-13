The Integrated Transport Center of the Municipalities and Transport Department announced that, as of next Sunday, it will start the activation of 149 new secondary parking lots in the city of Al Ain, sector “8C” located near the Al Ain Museum Palace.

This comes within the framework of the Center’s continuous efforts to organize and manage public parking in Abu Dhabi, enhance the flow of traffic movement, and reduce the number of wrong stops.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

