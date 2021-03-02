Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The Integrated Transport Center and Abu Dhabi Ports discussed with the Japanese Cooperation Center for the Middle East, ways to develop economic and investment relations in the areas of transport and logistics. This came during a workshop held by the Infrastructure Working Group of the Abu Dhabi Japan Economic Council in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a Japanese delegation that includes a number of business leaders and representatives of Japanese government and private agencies.

The workshop dealt with ways to strengthen joint cooperation and exchange of experiences in the fields of land transport, sustainable transport, logistics services, maritime shipping and ports, while it reviewed a number of development projects and potential investment opportunities in these areas, within the existing strategic partnership between the two sides.

The Integrated Transport Center presented in the workshop a presentation highlighting the importance of the role of big data in planning for the future of transportation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and using it to support decision-making and strategic planning for developing the transport sector and achieving sustainable development in it. Understand the mobility behavior of transport network users, study needs, and proactively develop solutions in this sector.

The Integrated Transport Center also indicated that employing and analyzing big data helps guide the planning process better, and enables the development of appropriate development policies that contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, attracting more investments to this sector, and supporting sustainable development in the emirate.

In turn, Abu Dhabi Ports gave a presentation on the pioneering role it plays in promoting global trade and connecting international markets through its advanced facilities and capabilities and the technical innovations provided by Al Maqta Gate, its digital arm. With the aim of leading regional efforts to adopt the digital transformation process in the trade and logistics sector.