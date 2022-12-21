Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

The Integrated Transport Center of the Department of Municipalities and Transport is studying the implementation of 26 new pedestrian bridges in the future, distributed in different regions in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to avoid fatal accidents resulting from the wrong use of the road by pedestrians, and cutting streets from places not designated for this.

Engineer Sumaya Saeed Al Neyadi, Head of the Traffic Safety Department at the Integrated Transport Center, explained in statements to Al-Ittihad that the proposal to implement new pedestrian bridges stems from the studies conducted by the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, during which it was found that the death rate among pedestrians is high as a result of the wrong use of the road. And cutting off the main and crowded streets from places not designated for that.

Al Neyadi said, “The implementation of the pedestrian bridges will be carried out by Aldar Properties, and it is currently under design, and the areas in which the bridges will be constructed have been selected, in a way that reduces the percentage of pedestrian accident deaths.”

Al Neyadi stated that the center has recently adopted a traffic management guide, a new plan for pedestrians, and is now in the process of adopting a guide for policies for the use of motorcycles for delivery purposes, which aims in its entirety to reduce accidents and reduce the severity of accidents, whether with severe injuries or death. Al Neyadi indicated that the selection of places for pedestrian bridges, pedestrian crossings, or controlled traffic lights is done according to criteria represented in the region’s need after monitoring a rise in deaths resulting from wrong practices of road users, or in school areas, or areas surrounding mosques or commercial shopping centers. Or crowded areas. Al Neyadi confirmed the interest of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety, which is chaired by the Department of Municipalities and Transport and includes in its membership the Abu Dhabi Police General Command, the Department of Health and the Integrated Transport Center, in implementing campaigns that enhance public awareness of traffic safety and reduce road accidents, and what may result. There are huge human and economic losses, and the consolidation of the concept of road traffic safety, in line with the recently launched zero-vision strategy, embodying the vision of the wise leadership in raising the quality of life, and making Abu Dhabi a safer society, which aims to reduce the number of road accident deaths to zero. deaths.