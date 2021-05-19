Dubai (WAM)

The Community Development Authority in Dubai revealed the readiness of the Al Barsha Community Center to receive all members of society and customers who wish to obtain the services provided by the “Authority”, after completing its equipment completely and developing its facilities in an optimal manner according to the latest and best modern patterns that would raise the standards of social services in the Emirate of Dubai. .

Ahmed Julfar, Director General of the Community Development Authority – during his inspection tour of the center’s workflow – expected that the attractive and stimulating work environment in the center would contribute to increasing productivity and enhancing customer happiness and satisfaction, explaining that the center is among the largest government centers that provide community services, as it was established on An estimated area of ​​14.773 square meters.

The center was developed in accordance with the standards of the “Dubai Code” for people of determination, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to make Dubai a friendly city for people of determination. Innovative service facilities and flexible office spaces of 6,091 square meters, in addition to many modern integrated councils.

The center includes a range of recreational and sports facilities and multi-use halls that are integrated in an integrated manner and available to receive community members and meet their needs, including gymnasiums supervised by qualified trainers, swimming pools for men and others for women, and a theater equipped with a cinema-friendly showroom for people of determination. In addition, the center includes Modern facilities to facilitate services for the auditors and beneficiaries of the services of the Community Development Authority, and an operations center through which the workflow is continuously monitored and the performance of the Customer Happiness Center, the call center and the Authority’s hotline are followed up.

During his tour of the center, Julphar visited the Dubai Child Development Development Center, whose services were transferred to the Al Barsha Community Center. Julphar met with the parents of children affiliated with the center who expressed their happiness to return to direct rehabilitation sessions after overcoming the Corona crisis, stressing that the modern atmosphere of the center encourages children to Attendance, and contribute to creating a positive atmosphere during the sessions.

He also visited the Thukher Club for Senior Citizens, which provides its services within the Al Barsha Community Center, and listened to senior citizens, in the council designated for them, listened to their views on the new facilities and their happiness with the various activities and events that the center provides to them.

The center was designed in a manner inspired by the traditional houses in the UAE, where closed spaces overlook an open courtyard, which allows taking advantage of natural lighting and contains wooded areas, which provides the advantages of outdoor seating and in an indoor environment at the same time.

Believing in the importance of continuous development, halls have been allocated to explore future needs and creative ideas and to receive and follow up proposals. Julphar said: We accept a new stage of developing social services and we expect the Al Barsha Community Center to provide an integrated model for community services that the community members aspire to.