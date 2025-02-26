02/27/2025



It seemed that racist insults towards Vinicius had ended forever, but unfortunately it is not so. The match in Anoeta was tarnished by the gestures of a monkey of the Real to the Brazilian, and by the song of a large part of the stadium to Asencio wishing him his death. For the second, Sánchez Martínez He was forced to stop the game in the extension of the first half, warning the captains, the coaches and a member of the Ertzaintza: «Asencio was affected in the break and had yellow. So I have decided to remove it. Nobody likes to be sing ‘move’ and was affected. I have preferred to take it out because his feelings could affect him in the game, ”Carletto explained.

It is not the first time that the songs of ‘Asencio Muérete’ are produced. It has already passed in other fields, as in the Sadar, but so far no collegiate had stopped the game for it. In fact, Munuera Montero did not even reflect it in the minutes of that Osasuna-Madrid. This time, Sánchez Martínez did not let him pass. Nor the gestures to Vinicius. The television images showed a teenager of about 14-15 years by making the monkey’s gesture: «Insults are condemned. We don’t like them. I think there are other ways to condemn the facts or acts that some have been able to do, but this is not the right way, ”said Captain Oyarzabal, brave in reflection.

Madrid’s victory did not avoid the bad news of Ceballos’s injury. In a dispute with KUBO In the extension time he stepped on badly and hurt the left knee. Waiting for evidence, the first explorations of Madrid’s medical body spoke of a possible muscle injury that would miss the Champions League tie against Atlético. Sensitive Low, now that the Utrerano was at his best as a Real Madrid player: “It is a shame for his injury, but we cannot do anything,” said Carletto.

The Italian left happy Anoetanot only because of the result, but for how. His team continues to take steps forward and that makes him feel optimistic for what is yet to come: “Behind we begin to have solidity and the team is supportive,” said Ancelotti, who also praised Endrick: “He is a striker who has the characteristics he is showing in the Cup. I succeed before the goal, speed and power. It has a spectacular shot. He is young, but learns very fast ».