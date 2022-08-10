Europe is experiencing one of the strongest heat waves in its history. High temperatures have not only caused damage and both human and material losses, but have also generated droughts that bring with them surprising discoveries.

It is the case of Italywhere some fishermen found an uninjured bomb from the Second World War, which was visible after the lowering of the water level of the river in which it was located. The discovery was made on July 25 in the Po River, which borders the town of Borgo Virgilclose to the city of Mantua.

The device, which weighed around 450 kilos (with 240 kilos of explosives) and was manufactured in the United States, was detonated in a controlled way by military experts by cutting the fuse of the bomb.

Previously, the projectile was transferred to a quarry approximately 45 kilometers away.

This procedure required the evacuation of 3,000 people who lived near the site.

As mentioned by the Reuters agency, the airspace was closed and navigation in the area was stopped. Traffic was also stopped on a rail line and on a state highway near the region.

“At first, some of the inhabitants said they were not going to leave, but in the last few days we were able to persuade them all,” said Francesco Aporti, mayor of Borgo Virgilio.

In Italy, a state of emergency has been declared in the areas bordering the Pio River, the longest in the country. This tributary is vital, since it involves a third of agricultural production for Italians and is their most serious drought in the last 70 years.

