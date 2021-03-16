Researchers have discovered on the island of Greenland, which is the largest island in the world, which is located between the Arctic and the Atlantic Ocean, northeastern Canada, fossils, branches and leaves under the ice, indicating that the region was free of ice during the past million years.

Finding branches and leaves instead of sand and rocks indicates that there may have been boreal forest in the modern geological past.

Scientists from the University of Vermont described the discovery as “amazing”, as some of the discovered plants appeared to “died yesterday.”

The discovery was made from ice core samples excavated in the 1960s by US Army scientists, as part of a deceptive attempt to conceal the location of a Cold War military base.

Researchers dug through nearly a mile of ice in northwestern Greenland in 1966, and pulled a 15-foot long tube of samples that was lost until 2017, according to RT.

The discovery showed that the ice sheet is more fragile than previously thought, putting every coastal city at risk, as the study authors warned that the melting of the Greenland ice sheet could lead to a 20-foot rise in sea levels around the world.

“Greenland may seem distant, but it can melt fast and flow enough into the oceans that New York and Miami are submerged underwater,” says author Paul Berman.

The long-lost ice core provides direct evidence of the melting of the giant ice sheet over the past million years, and is highly sensitive to the warning climate.

“They usually crush ice sheets and destroy everything in their path,” said Dr. Andrew Krist, author of the study. “But what we discovered were perfectly preserved, delicate vegetation structures.”

Over the past year, researchers have studied unique fossil plants and sediments at the bottom of Greenland.

The results show that most or all of Greenland should have been free of ice for the past million years, and possibly even hundreds of thousands of years ago.