Intact and scratch parquet: three tricks to clean it and keep it as new

The well -careful parquet floor can transform any space, providing a warm touch to our house. However, it is not easy to keep it in good condition and requires a series of specific care, being a very sensitive type of material both to blows and scratches and moisture. Being composed of wood sheets, it is affected by the conditions of your environment. In addition, with the passage of time, it is common for our parquet to begin to lose that special brightness of the beginning, have some scratches or even accumulate much of dirt in the joints. This causes it to look less attractive and last much less than I could.

How to eliminate water spots and moisture from wood or parquet soils without damaging them

One of the most common problems in parquet floors is usually the appearance of chafing and brands. From the rubbing of the furniture and tramples of the shoes to the simple lack of maintenance are some of the mistakes we make by not taking care of our parquet correctly. In addition, if we do not do proper cleaning, the parquet deteriorates more easily, so that it loses its original color and texture.

However, there are some simple tricks with which it is possible to keep our parquet intact and free of chafing for a long time. With techniques not to damage it, avoid its deterioration and conserve its special brightness almost effortlessly.

Different types of parquet

There are different types of parquet and it is essential to recognize which one we have at home to know their specific care. Not everyone requires the same maintenance and using erroneous products can easily damage it.

The solid parquet: It consists of natural wood mainly, being the most traditional and one of the most elegant and lasting options for the floor of our home. This parquet is manufactured based on strips or wooden planks, giving it a more authentic finish. However, this type of material is more sensitive to moisture and temperature changes.

The multicapa or floating parquet: has a upper natural wood layer although its base is composed of other materials. In this way it is much more moisture resistant and less prone to dilations. By containing a thinner upper layer, it delimits the number of sanders that can be performed.

The laminated or synthetic parquet: it is usually confused with the massif, however, it consists of pressed fibers with a surface layer that mimics the wood. This is much more resistant to chafing and moisture although it cannot be sanded or restored as those of natural wood.

The bamboo parquet: has acquired fame in recent years and is the most sustainable and ecological option. Being a plant that grows quickly, it makes it the most sustainable option, avoiding the felling of trees to get wood. In addition, this material is very resistant and durable, leaving a natural and warm finish in the home.

Three tricks for good daily cleaning





To maintain our impeccable parquet we only need an adequate cleaning routine, preventing dust accumulation dirt or moisture can deteriorate it. In this way we will take into account a series of tricks that can make a difference in our daily cleaning:

Barre and aspires parquet without scratching it. Both dust and waste remains can take sand effect on our parquet floor, forming chafing and scratches over time. However, to prevent this from happening, we will use a soft brush broom or, instead, a dry microfiber mop to remove dirt without scratching the wood.

You can also use a vacuum as long as it has a special wooden vacuum for delicate surfaces. It is important to avoid the vacuum cleaners with hard wheels so that they do not leave marks on our ground.

Friege with little amount of water. Moisture and excess water are the main enemies of parquet, causing leaks that dilate and deform our soil. To avoid this we will use a mop or a microfiber cloth that is slightly moistened. In addition, it is important not to spill water directly on the ground and use specific products for parquet.

Use recommended products. The constant use of inappropriate products can deteriorate our parquet over time and make it last much less. You must use special parquet cleaners, diluted vinegar always in small quantities or use a mixture of warm water with a few drops of neutral soap. It is important that you do not use harmful products such as bleach, ammonia, strong detergents or waxes and oils.

Some tips to avoid friction and wear

Being a very delicate material, we must carry out some precautions to avoid scratches or brands: