BeSafe Group is an Italian startup that launched in 2018 BeSafe Rate, a service that offers a prepaid rate with travel insurance included in the tourism field. After the first collection of around 500 thousand euros in 2021, in which CDP Venture Capital Sgr, LVenture Group, which accelerated the startup, and some business angels participated, today PranaVentures leads the second investment round for 1.2 million euros , together with CDP. “Becoming a partner of this reality from the beginning of their path to help them grow, also thanks to the experience of Leonardo Saroni, makes us particularly enthusiastic and is in line with the mission of our fund”, he says. Alessio Semoli, Partner and President of Prana Venturesoperational venture capital that invests in Italy in high-tech companies.

BeSafe’s BeSafe Rate service allows you to book a trip without the risk of losing the amount spent due to a possible cancellation. BeSafe Rate offers accommodation facilities the guarantee of collection, thanks to the rate with insurance included. The insurance company will arrange to reimburse the guest in case of cancellation and the structure is relieved of this duty. “BeSafe Rate, the insured rate, was born in 2018 from the real need to make the non-refundable prepaid rate more efficient for our collections which, unlike bookings that can be canceled until the last moment without any penalty, is essential to anticipate the cashflow in the off-season and have a certainty of collection, “he says BeSafe Group CEO Alessandro Bartolucci. “A problem that I had personally experienced as a hotelier in my structures. In a short time my fellow hoteliers also wanted to use my solution and this made me understand that I could transform that need that arose by chance into a successful business “.

The BeSafe Group team, with CEO Alessandro Bartolucci at the center

The group was somewhat able to anticipate the trends that would later explode with the onset of the pandemic in 2020. “We know that the world of travel has suffered an unprecedented trauma”, explains Bartolucci. “The sought-after holiday areas and the included services requested will certainly be different from those of just two years ago. This will lead everyone to be much more sensitive in the search for ad hoc products that will allow them to enjoy their holiday in total safety, both before departure that throughout the stay, for themselves and their families. Our products (different for the type of holiday chosen) are integrated with hotel booking software, simplifying the complex and obsolete solutions of travel insurance as we knew them. In the same way, to respond in a concrete way to the needs of the hospitality sector we have developed BeSafe Pay, the payment gateway designed for hospitality and compliant with the new European directive PSD2. BeSafe Pay offers transparency of fees, installment payments and automated collection management “.

Meanwhile, the Insurtech and Traveltech sectors are gaining ground and are increasingly used by users, reveals the CEO of BeSafe: “Surely these are two sectors in constant growth and literally exploded after the pandemic. Starting from the second half of 2020, only in Italy has there been an increase in insurance requests travel by 82%. This means that a hotel that offers an insured rate has a better chance of attracting bookings than those who don’t. As for the global insurance market, which in 2020 was worth 21.5 billion of dollars, the projections estimate that it could reach 33.7 billion dollars by 2027. A curious and significant data is that even the millenials have radically changed their travel habits, are showing an ever-increasing interest in travel insurance and in 2021 there has already been a 15% increase in requests. We firmly believe that BeSafe Rate will be the trend of the future and that it will be applied in all reservations concerning the world of hospitality, from hotel accommodation, to air flights, to boat trips.

The importance of this second round of investments will mark a moment of expansion for BeSafe Group: currently the Insurtech solution is used by over 1,300 Italian accommodation facilities including the Best Western hotel chains, Voihotels of the Alpitour group, Club Esse Hotels & Resorts, Arbatax Park Sardinia Resort, Acanfora Hotels & Resorts, Felix Hotels, Short Rentals, and more than 150,000 travelers insured for nearly 42,000 bookings. “This round of investment will allow us to support the growth of BeSafe Rate, as well as accelerate the expansion in Europe and the opening of other markets,” says Bartolucci. “After launching our service in Spain and Portugal, where we have already activated several customers, we are now ready to disembark in France, Austria and Greece. This second round is the confirmation of the growth and market recognition we have achieved over the years and we are proud to have reached such an important milestone. Furthermore, the meeting with Leonardo Saroni, partner of PranaVentures, was decisive for the choice of the second fund. In addition to him, in Prana I had the pleasure of meeting two other professionals who believed in BeSafe right from the start, I am referring to Lisa Di Sevo and Alessio Semoli. In particular Leonardo, with his many years of experience in Booking.com, will help us significantly in choosing the best strategies to use for our European development “.