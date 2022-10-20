Home page politics

The Russian Yevgeny Prigozhin financed the Wagner mercenary group, and the army was also involved in the Ukraine war. © Archive photos: TASS / Imago Images, SNA / Imago Images | Collage: IPPEN.MEDIA

The Wagner group gets involved in the Ukraine war. According to their founder, a businessman known as “Putin’s chef,” they are now building a front wall.

Moscow – The notorious mercenary group Wagner is considered an extension of the Kremlin. The military, known for their unscrupulous warfare, is said to be providing covert support to Russia, for example in Mali, the Middle East and Latin America – and also in the Ukraine war. The group around the Russian businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, who became known as “Putin’s cook”, openly admits this.

Wagner group in the Ukraine war: Putin’s cook boasts – “insurmountable wall”

New Wagner plans can now be read on the online channels of Prigozhin’s Concord company. The group wants to build a line of defense at the front in eastern Ukraine. “A fortification will be built along the line of contact,” Prigozhin said on the online channels of his company Concord, according to the AFP news agency. It’s a “multi-tiered and layered defense,” he added, without giving details.

Prigozhin boasted that the fortifications weren’t actually necessary because “the presence of a Wagner unit at the front” was already an “insurmountable wall”. It is unclear where the Wagner men are currently staying. As the US broadcaster CNN reports, support them, among other things, in controlling the city of Bakhmut, located in eastern Ukraine. Where Wagner mercenaries have been said to operate since 2014.

What is a mercenary? Mercenaries fight for pay in wars and armed conflicts. They are not part of official warfare, but act autonomously. As a rule, however, they pursue the interests of the country they support. In the case of the Wagner group, this is Russia.

A total of around 5,000 fighters are said to be active for the Wagner Group. The influential businessman Prigozhin is supposed to pay them – approved by Putin. The Kremlin denies any cooperation. A video recently caused a stir in Russia, which is said to show Prigozhin recruiting prison inmates to fight in the Ukraine war.

Gruppe Wagner: “Putin’s cook” admits foundation – “time of revelation”

The Wagner group actually appears undercover. In September, Prigozhin publicly admitted for the first time that he had founded the notorious mercenary group. For a long time, Prigozhin explained, he did not want to “betray” the men who formed the “backbone of Russian patriotism.” “I am proud that I was able to defend your right to defend the interests of your country.” Now the “time of revelation” has come.

The West has imposed sanctions on Prigozhin, who was born in 1961 in what was then Leningrad (now St. Petersburg), and who once met Putin as a cook. The US has offered a reward for his capture. (as/AFP)