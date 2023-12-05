The bloody and tearful restructuring of Embracer Group continues, which this time seems to have struck New World Interactive the development studio to which we owe the relatively recent Insurgency: Sandstorm which could be closed permanently in the next few days.

Another cut

In the past few hours, the rumor of the closing of the study. Initially it was just a rumor, but then it was confirmed by a developer’s LinkedIN profile.

According to what the developer said, a programmer specializing in Unreal Engine 5 and C++m Embracer Group canceled the game in development at New World Interactive and fired most of the employees.

Lacking official announcements, we do not know how many jobs have been lost. The identity of the game is also unknown, probably a new Insurgency in an advanced state of development (the previous one was released in 2018).

Although the studio had suffered layoffs in the recent past, the closure of New World Interactive comes as a bit of a surprise due to the fact that Insurgency: Sandstorm was a successful game, with millions of copies sold. It is true that it was published by Focus Entertainment, but the cutting of a project with similar sales prospects makes it clear the crisis that Embracer Group is going through due to the bad managementafter the failed $2 billion deal with Saudi Arabia’s video game fund.