Embracer Group fired about 25% of developers New World Interactivethe development studio of Insurgency: Sandstorman excellently successful 2018 title, enriched over the years with numerous DLCs.

The reason for the layoffs was not disclosed, but it’s not hard to imagine the move is part of the effort renovation of the entire group, which has already affected many other studios, after the failed agreement with the Arab fund, from which it would have confiscated 2 billion dollars.