Embracer Group fired about 25% of developers New World Interactivethe development studio of Insurgency: Sandstorman excellently successful 2018 title, enriched over the years with numerous DLCs.
The reason for the layoffs was not disclosed, but it’s not hard to imagine the move is part of the effort renovation of the entire group, which has already affected many other studios, after the failed agreement with the Arab fund, from which it would have confiscated 2 billion dollars.
A 2023 to forget
The news emerged from an announcement on LinkedIn, in which the references of a recruiter are given, to try to find new job opportunities.
The case of New World Interactive is just another of a 2023 to forget for the video game industry, which on the one hand saw the launch of a handful of enormously successful games and on the other the increasingly profound crisis of the model traditional, with mass layoffs, sudden closure of projects now concluded and painful restructuring in groups that seemed very solid.
